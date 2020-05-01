Trump trade office adds Amazon to ‘notorious markets’ list

The Trump administration for the first time on Wednesday added five of Amazon’s overseas operations to its list of ‘notorious markets’ where counterfeit goods are sold.

The company, founded by President Donald Trump’s nemesis Jeff Bezos, dismissed the measure carried out by the Office of the US Trade Representative as an act of ‘personal vendetta’ against it.

In adding Amazon to is annual blacklist, USTR cited complaints from US businesses that consumers can’t easily tell who is selling items on Amazon.com Inc. domains in Canada, France, Germany, India and the United Kingdom, and that the e-commerce giant’s procedures for removing counterfeit goods ‘can be lengthy and burdensome´

Amazon fired back with a statement Wednesday: ‘We strongly disagree with the characterization of Amazon in this USTR report. This purely political act is another example of the administration using the U.S. government to advance a personal vendetta against Amazon.’

The Seattle-based company said it has taken aggressive steps to combat counterfeiting and to vet sellers. The company said that last year it weeded out 2.5 million potential bad actors before they could start selling.

‘Amazon makes significant investments in proactive technologies and processes to detect and stop bad actors and potentially counterfeit products from being sold in our stores,’ a spokesperson said in an email.

‘We also work closely with law enforcement agencies and are reporting all confirmed counterfeiters to help them build stronger criminal cases.’

Trump has clashed repeatedly with Amazon and Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post newspaper, which has written a litany of critical stories about Trump and his business dealings.

Amazon sued the US Defense Department last year after losing a lucrative cloud computing contract to rival Microsoft.

Trump has also said he won’t approve a $10billion loan to the US Postal Service unless it quadruples the rates it charges Amazon and other big shipping companies.

Last October, the American Apparel & Footwear Association urged the trade representative to add Amazon operations in those five countries to the notorious markets list.

The association praised the trade office’s decision in a statement Wednesday but did not mention Amazon.

Chinese e-commerce colossus Alibaba Group´s Taobao.com online marketplace also remained on the list.

The 49-page Notorious Markets List provides examples of sellers believed to be facilitating counterfeiting but the agency noted that it is not ‘a legal finding of a violation’ or prelude to enforcement action.

‘This year’s review process also identified a growing concern about the proliferation of counterfeits facilitated by social media platforms,’ the report said, including the Chinese-based WeChat.

USTR said Wednesday that Algeria, Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Venezuela remained on its ‘priority watch list’ of countries that do not adequately protect intellectual property.

It removed Kuwait from the priority list, saying the country is updating its intellectual property laws and stepping up enforcement against piracy.