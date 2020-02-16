Trump tweets clip of Larry David whipping out a MAGA cap to ward off biker

President Trump was mocked after tweeting a scene from the latest season of Curb Your Enthusiasm saying ‘tough guys’ are backing him.

The clip shows Larry David driving his electric BMW through the streets of Los Angeles and nearly running an angry biker off the road.

David’s character then gets into an altercation with the motorcyclist, and puts on a MAGA hat to try and diffuse the situation.

‘What the f*** are you doing’, the biker asked, before David responded, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t see you’, from behind a closed window.

After apologizing to the angry biker who repeatedly cursed at him for cutting him off, David then grabbed a red pro-Trump Make America Great Again cap.

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU

Seeing the hat, the seething biker backtracks and adds: ‘Just be more careful next time.’

After Trump tweeted the extract from the HBO program he was slammed on social media for not understanding the joke being made that the hat was a ‘people repellent’.

The rest of the episode from season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm shows the Seinfeld co-creator using the MAGA hat to repel people he does not want to talk to as he goes about his day.

One particular scene sees David, 72, get an obnoxious associate to leave a business lunch after he showed up wearing the controversial cap.

Later in the episode, as David explained the idea to his manager Jeff, he jokes about Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape in which bragged about sexual assault.

He said in the show: ‘Look, when you’re a celebrity, you can do anything you want.’

Footage from a January interview with David has since emerged in the aftermath of Trump tweeting the footage.

In the interview with journalist Jimmy Traina, David was asked if he was worried about alienating MAGA supporters.

‘Alienate yourself. Go, go and alienate! You have my blessing. No, I could give a f**k,’ David said.

I love Larry David with all my heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/OEDANgVLho

On social media Trump was mocked for not getting the joke and tweeting ‘TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!’ alongside the clip, which he pinned to the top of his page.

‘Too narcissistic to realize you’re being mocked’, one Twitter user wrote.

Another said: ‘Imagine thinking the guy on the motorcycle is tough because he’s bullying an old man. But here we are.’

One tweet said: ‘Wow, talk about not getting the joke. Literally 5 min later in the episode: ”It’s a great people repellent”.’

David, who plays Senator Bernie Sanders in sketches on Saturday Night Live, donated to former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign last year.