Trump tweets ‘HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY’ after taking lap at the Daytona 500

President Donald Trump wished the nation a ‘HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY’ in a Monday morning tweet, after jetting to Florida and enjoying a dramatic Air Force One landing and lap at the Daytona 500.

Trump sent out the missive on a day when he was back in the White House, after an action-packed weekend filled with stirring visuals that the Trump campaign is already putting in campaign ads.

Trump used the singular possessive form, for a holiday that depending on the state honors George Washington, Washington and Abraham Lincoln, or the presidency more generally.

Trump spent the weekend in Florida, where he stayed at Mar-a-Lago and was able to fit in some golf despite the rain in West Palm Beach.

On Saturday night, he attended what was likely the largest fundraiser of his presidency, an event at the Florida mansion of Nelson Peltz that brought in roughly $10 million.

According to the Palm Beach Post sugar baron Pepe Fanjul was there, as was Ike Perlmutter, chairman of Marvel Entertainment and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. Ivanka Trump is traveling in the United Arab Emirates.

Trump’s other weekend blockbuster came in the form of his dramatic appearance at the Daytona 500 race.

The visit included a dramatic flyover aired live on television by Air Force One at the Daytona International Speedway, where around 100,000 fans are gathered for the annual race.

His armored limousine, ‘The Beast,’ and his motorcade took a lap around the track. And before the rain dampened the festivities, Trump was able to deliver the iconic command to drivers, telling them ‘start your engines.’ Trump was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

It was an official government trip, paid by taxpayers, but also the kind of visual political aides spend their careers plotting.

‘This is an absolute triumph of the art of political optics,’ wrote former Clinton advance staffer Doug Landry on Twitter. ‘They flew a gleaming AF1 low over Daytona timed for the start of the preshow coverage. Democrats need to make sure to nominate someone that can go head to head with this kind of theater because it’s effective.’

On Sunday night, Trump took advantage of another perk of his office, flying back to D.C. to attend the wedding of aide Stephen Miller, who tied the knot with Mike Pence spokeswoman Katie Waldman at the Trump hotel in downtown Washington, D.C.

”He is the only one who could have a damn wedding in the middle of Presidents’ Day weekend. I’m sure it didn’t affect anybody here,’ Trump reportedly said at the event.

It hadn’t been on his official schedule. The White House later announced the wedding of ‘Mr and Mrs Stephen Miller’.

It was a big weekend for Trump, who spent the previous week raging against the impeachment ‘hoax’ and sparring with critics who contended he was violating rule of law norms by weighing in on the sentencing of longtime aide Roger Stone. Even Attorney General Bill Barr said Trump’s tweets on the case were making it ‘impossible’ for him to do his job.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted an image of Air Force One at Daytona and bragged: ”[email protected] won the #Daytona500 before the race even started.’ The post drew thousands of retweets.

However Parscale immediately deleted it after it was revealed he had tweeted an image of from 2004 when George W. Bush was president. He replaced it with a tweet of a fresh image.