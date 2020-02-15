Trump vows to ‘shake up’ Democrats when he swoops into New Hampshire for big rally ahead of primary

Donald Trump is holding a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday night, and claimed he is hosting the event because he wants to rattle Democrats ahead of the state’s primary election.

‘Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally,’ Trump previewed on Twitter Monday morning. ‘Want to shake up the Dems a little bit – they have a really boring deal going on.’

‘Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester!’ he continued, referring to the first-in-the-nation caucuses, which were held in Iowa last Monday.

The rally will take place at Southern New Hampshire University’s arena just one day before New Hampshire holds the nation’s first primary elections Tuesday night.

The chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party said Trump is turning his attention to the first primary election because he is ‘desperate’ to turn New Hampshire red in November after losing the state in 2016.

‘It’s obvious Trump and the RNC are desperate to put New Hampshire back in play after losing by 3,000 votes in 2016,’ Ray Buckley said on a call with reporters Monday ahead of the president’s rally.

In 2016, Trump won the Republican primary in New Hampshire in a landslide with 35.5 per cent – and the second place Republican was John Kasich, who earned only 15.8 per cent.

But in the 2016 primary elections he lost the state to Hillary Clinton by only .3 per cent, which translates to about 3,000 votes.

Trump has been combatting Democrats campaigning on the primary trail as caucuses and elections get underway.

He hosted a reelection campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa three days before the first-in-the-nation caucuses took place there – he has scheduled back-to-back rallies in Phoenix, Arizona and Colorado Springs, Colorado both in the days before the Nevada caucuses and one on the same night as the Democrats’ ninth primary debate.

He also bashed the media in another tweet Monday morning, claiming the ‘fake news’ won’t talk about the turnout at his rally later that night.

‘Hope the Fake News, which never discusses it, is talking about the big crowds forming for my New Hampshire Rally tonight. They won’t!’ he asserted.

‘His ego can’t stand the idea of something going on and he’s not in the middle of it,’ Buckley said during the Monday morning call.

Trump has boasted Iowa as a win for his reelection campaign, where – even though he faces virtually no primary competition – he emerged with 97 per cent in the caucus.

The Democratic caucus, on the other hand, was thrown into chaos after an app that was intended to be used for reporting results malfunctioned.

Instead the Iowa Democratic Party had to results to paper and call-in reporting and manual tabulations, which delayed the party announcing an official winner for nearly a week – although with 100 per cent of precincts reporting, Pete Buttigieg was shown as the victor with only .1 per cent more than Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg is the youngest candidate at 38-years-old and Sanders the eldest at 78.

On Sunday night, the state’s party finally released Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was the winner and had earned the most delegates.

Sanders’ campaign is calling for a recanvass, which would have state party officials double check the results.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez extended the deadline for a candidate to request a recanvass after he said he realized there could be human error in the results reporting.

He even demanded a recanvass himself last week after the nation went days without knowing the final results and reports indicate errors likely due to the paper reports and manual math.

‘Enough is enough,’ Perez tweeted Thursday afternoon.

‘In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,’ he continued.

Trump has mocked the fiasco, claiming that if Democrats can’t even run the Iowa caucuses they won’t be able to run the country. He has also blamed Russia, suggesting they attempted to interfere in the election by hacking the app – a claim the IDP has vehemently denied.

While touting his own poll numbers, which he says were boosted by the impeachment proceedings, Trump claimed the Democratic Party would shift dramatically to the left in this years’ elections.

‘Because of how badly they did with the Impeachment Hoax, AOC will primary Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and win, and Jerry Nadler has a good chance of losing to his far left primary opponent!’ Trump predicted.

‘It is all getting quite interesting. Pelosi will lose the House, AGAIN!’ he said, claiming the Republicans would win the House giving him the trifecta of control.

‘My poll numbers great (sic),’ he added.

He posted on Twitter his approval ratings overall and among Republicans: ‘95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party, a Record! 53% overall (plus add 9 points?).’

‘Corrupt Democrat politicians have brought me to highest polling numbers ever with the Impeachment Hoax. Thank you Nancy!’ he said, attributing his high approval ratings to impeachment.

While Trump entertains loyal supporters in Manchester, Sanders and Buttigieg will hold counter-programming split-screen rallies in other New Hampshire cities.

Sanders’ campaign rally in Durham – about 40 miles from Trump’s rally location – will feature progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And Buttigieg will rally about 30 miles away from Trump Monday night in Exeter.

As the two top candidates in Iowa, and the two polling best in New Hampshire, Tuesday night’s election will likely come down to Sanders and Buttigieg.

The close race in Iowa caused Sanders, and others, to launch attacks against breakout star Buttigieg as they headed to New Hampshire.

During several campaign events and at the eighth Democratic primary debate Friday night at Saint Anselm College, Sanders bashed the former small-town mayor for accepting donations from billionaires.

‘Unlike some of the folks up here I don’t have 40 billionaires, Pete, contributing to my campaign coming from the pharmaceutical industry, coming from Wall Street and all the big money interest,’ Sanders said on-stage at the debate, taking a hit at the Iowa caucus victor.

‘If we want to change American, you’re not going to do it by electing candidates who are going out to rich people’s homes begging for money,’ Sanders said.

But Buttigieg defended himself, claiming Democrats should use all the resources they can accrue to take on Trump in November.

‘We are going into the fight of our lives,’ he said, citing how much money the Trump reelection campaign is bringing in. ‘We need to go into that fight with everything we’ve got.’

In the last few days, Sanders has let up naming his competitors when attacking them, and instead alludes to why his colleagues are lesser-equipped to serve as president or beat Trump.

During a breakfast event in Manchester Monday morning, Sanders

‘Unlike some of my opponents, I don’t have contributions from the CEOs of the pharmaceutical industry, from Wall Street,’ Sanders said.

‘We don’t want their money, we need their money,’ he asserted, adding that he has the strongest campaign to beat Trump because he was built up by grassroots organizers and donors.

But Sanders also attempted to unite the party by pinning all the blame on a common enemy: Donald Trump.

‘I know not everybody agrees with everything I say, but I think what we can agree about is that we cannot continue having a president who is a pathological liar. We cannot continue having a president who is a bully, who is a racist, who is a sexist, who is a homophobe, a xenophobe,’ he lamented.