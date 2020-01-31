Trump’s aides plan State of the Union speech on Tuesday with NO mention of impeachment

Donald Trump’s aides are planning a State of the Union address for next Tuesday that will focus on the prosperity he’s brought to the country and not on the elephant in the room: impeachment.

The speech will be a boon for his re-election bid, advisers told Politico, and tout the same items the president speaks about in his campaign rallies: strong economy, low unemployment numbers and his USMCA trade pact.

Trump will not even mention the i-word: impeachment.

‘I don’t see it happening,’ one senior White House official told the news website.

‘There’s always an expectation that he can’t rise to the occasion, or that he will make an off-the-cuff remark or do something that takes away from the moment,’ the official added, ‘but those predictions are always wrong and they will be this year, too.’

Stephen Miller, Trump’s controversial aide who has pushed the administration’s policy to crack down on immigration, is working on the speech with White House speechwriters. They started their first draft when the president returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The speech comes the day after the Iowa caucuses, which is the first contest in the Democratic president nomination contest. Some of Trump’s 2020 rivals – Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet – will be in the room when the president speaks.

President Trump will make his remarks in the House chamber, where, in December, Democrats voted for two articles of impeachment against him.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be seated behind him on the House dais and before will be the senators who decided his fate, the House managers who prosecuted him and the Republicans who defended him.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over the Senate impeachment trial, is also expected to be there.

It’s unclear if the verdict will be hanging over his head when Trump begins to speak Tuesday evening.

The Senate is in the final stages of the trial and while acquittal is all but a foregone conclusion what his unclear is when the final vote will take place.

On Friday, the Senate will vote on whether to call more witnesses. Republicans have enough votes to stop Democrats’ efforts to subpoena former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Republican Senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney said they will cross the aisle and vote with Democrats. But the two Republican senators who were question marks – Lamar Alexander and Lisa Murkowski – said they are no votes.

After the witness vote is decided, the Senate will consider their verdict on the president.

Both sides – the Democratic House managers and the president’s legal team – want more time to make their closing arguments.

With the Iowa caucuses on Monday and the State of the Union Address on Tuesday, lawmakers expect the trial to drift into next week.

‘It’s probably going to drift a little bit,’ said Republican Senator John Thune, a member of the GOP leadership. ‘May well into next week.’

Senator John Cornyn, a fellow Republican, agreed it could go past Friday.

‘My guess is it probably is going to carry us over to the first part of next week, but obviously we have the Iowa caucuses on February the 3rd, and we have the State of the Union the next day,’ he said. ‘So I think for all sorts of reasons, it’s probably a good idea to bring this thing to a close in the near future.’