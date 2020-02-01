Trump’s ex-chief of staff John Kelly calls impeachment ‘half a trial’ without witnesses

John Kelly, the former chief of staff to Donald Trump, said any kind of impeachment hearing without witnesses is ‘half a trial.’

His remarks come as senators are hearing arguments for and against calling additional witnesses, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

‘In my view, they kind of leave themselves open to a lot of criticism,’ Kelly told NJ Advance Media of the lawmakers.

‘It seems it was half a trial,’ he noted.

‘If I was advising the United States Senate, I would say, ‘If you don’t respond to 75 percent of the American voters and have witnesses, it’s a job only half done,’ he said. ‘You open yourself up forever as a Senate that shirks its responsibilities.’

Kelly also said he believed Bolton’s assertion that President Trump withheld U.S. aid to Ukraine to pressure that government into investigating Joe and Hunter Biden.

And new revelations out from Bolton’s book on Friday, reported in the New York Times, claim Trump told Bolton in early May of last year to help his campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

If true the timing indicates Trump was concerned about the Ukraine months before his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but after Joe Biden entered the presidential race in April of 2019.

Bolton, who made the claims in an unpublished book reported by the New York Times, was ‘a copious note taker’ and was ‘an honest guy and an honorable guy,’ Kelly told the New Jersey news website.

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps General, served as White House chief of staff from July 2017 to the end of 2018.

The latest details from Bolton’s forthcoming memoir – ‘In the Room Where It Happened’ – come as Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she is a ‘no’ on calling witnesses, hours after Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said he would vote against calling them.

Their decision indicates Republicans have the votes to block Democrats’ wish to call Bolton to testify.

That left just two Republicans saying they would vote for witnesses – Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

Bolton, who has written a book that the White House National Security Council has told him not to publish for classification reasons, describes an Oval Office meeting where Trump gave the instruction. Also present was White House counsel Pat Cipollone – who has been leading Trump’s defense.

Also there was Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Bolton writes. Mulvaney is the other senior figure Democrats have been demanding be called as a witness – after he was implicated in emails as potentially having knowledge of holding up military aide for investigations, which Mulvaney denies.

Democratic impeachment managers have relentlessly played a public statement Mulvaney made to White House reporters, when he acknowledged a quid pro quo and said it happens ‘all the time’ in foreign policy, only to walk back the statement.

According to the Times story on the manuscript, which Bolton has submitted to the National Security Counsel for classification review, Trump told Bolton to talk to the then-new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky to get him to meet with the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani has been zealously heading a months-long investigation to dig up information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine. Bolton says he never made the call Trump was seeking.

President Trump issued an immediate denial.

‘I never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest corruption fighters in America and by far the greatest mayor in the history of N.Y.C., to meet with President Zelensky. That meeting never happened,’ he said.

Giuliani told the Times Bolton was making up ‘some’ of the information, and stopped short of an outright denial while labeling him a ‘scumbag.’

‘I think he’s making some of it up. He’s sure making up — I wouldn’t call it making it up, but he’s acting like a real scumbag by never telling me that he objected once, and then saying I was a time bomb, or a firecracker or something,’ he said.

‘Let’s put John Bolton under oath. Let’s find out who’s telling the Truth,’ said House manager Rep. Adam Schiff in floor debate on witnesses Friday.

Trump made the request for an investigation into the Bidens in an infamous July 25 call that the president calls ‘perfect.’

Giuliani is quoted in the initial Times story calling the account ‘categorically untrue,’ and he and Mulvaney and weren’t around for Ukraine meetings.

The latest bombshell comes as the Senate met Friday to hear arguments on the witness question.

Shortly before they gathered, Murkowski issued a statement against the motion, calling the impeachment ‘partisan.’ She put it out minutes after the report on Bolton’s account that Trump directed him to push Ukraine on investigations.

‘The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena,’ Murkowski she said.

‘Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed.’