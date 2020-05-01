Tunisian minister warns against 2nd wave of coronavirus outbreak

Tunisian Health Minister Abdellatif Mekki warned on Wednesday that her country is “not immune to a second wave of the novel coronavirus epidemic.”

“We have managed to control the first wave of this pandemic, but it remains a temporary and sensitive result as it depends on citizens’ conduct and commitment during the next period,” Mekki said at a press conference at the government’s headquarters in the capital Tunis.

The health ministry will keep on identifying suspected cases to prevent a second wave, he added.

The minister credited the decrease in the new cases to the efforts by the health authorities and the government to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“Thanks to the national strategy, Tunisia has been able to avoid more than 25,000 infections and more than 1,000 deaths,” Mekki said.

Earlier in the day, Lobna Jribi, Tunisian Minister in charge of major national projects, announced that the nationwide lockdown measures will be phased out starting May 4.

However, people over 65, children under 15, pregnant women, and those with immune deficiency are excluded.

Tunisia has so far reported 975 COVID-19 cases.