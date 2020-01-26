Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 29 with more than 1,000 injured

Rescue workers scoured through rubble today to rescue trapped civilians after a strong earthquake rocked eastern Turkey last night, killing 29 people and injuring 1,200 more.

Scenes from the devastation tonight show a search and rescue team prying a three-year-old girl, who miraculously survived the quake in the eastern province of Elazig, from slabs that had fallen on top of her during the rumble.

Local mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories opened their doors tonight for the hundreds left homeless after the 6.8-magnitude tremors hit at 1755 GMT last night.

The epicentre of the quake was about 340 miles east of the capital, Ankara. Various earthquake monitoring centers gave magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cancelled his plans in Istanbul earlier today and went to Elazig to inspect the rescue efforts.

He also attended a funeral for a woman and her son killed in the quake, which he described as a ‘test’ for Turkey.

‘We are doing everything we can as the state and nation, and we will continue to do so. Our efforts at all rescue sites will continue,’ he said at the funeral, adding state house developer TOKI would make sure no one was left ‘hungry or in the open.’

Rescue workers were continuing to search for some 30 people buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings in Elazig province and neighboring Malatya, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. He warned that the death toll could rise.

TV footage showed rescuers pull out one injured person from the rubble of a collapsed building in the district of Gezin.

Around 30 were believed to be trapped inside collapsed structures in Elazig , Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Rescue teams from neighboring provinces were dispatched to the affected areas, working in the dark with floodlights in the freezing cold, and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said troops were on standby to help.

Hundreds of residents were left homeless or with damaged homes.

A video take at the scene shows residents running after the quake hit and emergency vehicles near a damaged building.

Emergency workers and security forces distributed tents, beds and blankets as overnight temperatures dropped below freezing in the affected areas.

‘The earthquake was very severe, we desperately ran out (of our home),’ Emre Gocer told the state-run Anadolu news agency as he sheltered with his family at a sports hall in the town of Sivrice in Elazig.

‘We don’t have a safe place to stay right now.’

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who traveled to the afflicted area together with Soylu, said 13 people were killed in Elazig, including two people who suffered heart attacks, and five others died in Malatya.

A total of 553 people were hurt, including 11 who were in serious condition.

Some 30 buildings had collapsed from the quake in the two provinces, according to Murat Kurum, the environment minister.

Hundreds of other structures were damaged and made unsafe.

Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency AFAD said 28 rescue teams were working around the clock. More than 1,300 personnel from 39 of Turkey’s 81 provinces were sent to the disaster site.

‘Our biggest hope is that the death toll does not rise,’ Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said.

Communication companies announced free telephone and internet services for residents in the quake-hit region, while Turkish Airlines announced extra flights.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said emergency work was proceeding under the threat of aftershocks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter overnight that all measures were being taken to ‘ensure that the earthquake that occurred in Elazig and was felt in many provinces is overcome with the least amount of loss.’

Neighboring Greece, which is at odds with Turkey over maritime boundaries and gas exploitation rights, offered to send rescue crews should they be needed.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis phoned Erdogan to offer ‘condolences and sympathy on behalf of the Greek people,’ Mitsotakis’ office said in a statement.

Kaldirim said a fire broke out in a building in Sivrice but was quickly brought under control.

Earlier, Soylu told NTV television that rescuers were trying to reach survivors after a four- or five-story building collapsed in the town of Maden in Elazig.

Around four or five buildings collapsed in Sivrice, where two people were hurt, he said.

‘We are hoping we will not have more casualties,’ he was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

Turkish television showed images of people stuck in apartments rushing outside in panic, as well as a fire on the roof of one building.

‘It was very scary, furniture fell on top of us. We rushed outside,’ 47-year-old Melahat Can, who lives in the city of Elazig, said.

‘We will spend the coming days in a farmhouse outside the city,’ she said.

‘Sivrice was shaken very seriously, we have directed our rescue teams to the region,’ he told reporters, adding that there were reports of some collapsed buildings in the region.

Soylu was at a meeting on earthquake preparedness when the quake struck.

Local administrator Cuma Telceken said up to seven people are believed to be trapped inside two collapsed buildings in Maden.

Turkish aid organisations said they had sent teams to affected areas and Soylu described the earthquake as a ‘level 3’ incident according to the country’s emergency response plan. This means it requires assistance at the national level but is one stage short of needing international help.

The quake struck in a remote, relatively sparsely populated area and it could take some time for authorities to establish the full extent of damage.

The tremor was felt in several parts of eastern Turkey including Tunceli, the Turkish broadcaster NTV reported, adding that neighbouring cities had mobilised rescue teams for the quake area.

It was followed by several aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

The US Geological Survey assessed the quake’s magnitude at 6.7, and said it struck at a depth of about six miles.

‘We have sent four teams to the quake region,’ Recep Salci of Turkey’s Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) said. ‘We have news of collapsed buildings, and preparing more teams in case of need.’

Zekeriya Gunes, 68, a resident of Elazig city, said a building 200 metres down on his street had collapsed but he did not know whether it was inhabited.

‘Everybody is in the street, it was very powerful, very scary,’ he said.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters that there were no reports of any casualties in Sivrice but said the quake may have caused casualties in rural areas outside the town.

He added that troops were also on standby to assist if required.

Turkey lies on major faultlines and is prone to earthquakes.

The Kandilli seismology center in Istanbul said the quake measured 6.5.

The US Geological Survey gave the preliminary magnitude as 6.7, with the quake affecting not only Turkey but also Syria, Georgia and Armenia.

The quake had a depth of 6.2 miles, according to EMSC.

State media in neighbouring Syria reported the earthquake was felt in several areas of the country.

Local media in Lebanon reported the same in the cities of Beirut and Tripoli.

Turkish media said the earthquake sent people running outdoors for safety.

In 1999, a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Izmit in western Turkey, leaving more than 17,000 people dead including about 1,000 in the economic capital Istanbul.

In September, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Istanbul, causing residents to flee buildings in the economic capital.

A magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.

Experts have long warned a large quake could devastate the city of 15 million people, which has allowed widespread building without safety precautions.

In 2011 an earthquake struck the eastern city of Van and the town of Ercis, some 60 miles to the north, killing at least 523 people.