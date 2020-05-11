Turkey reports 138,657 COVID-19 cases, 3,786 deaths

Turkey reported 1,542 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday.

Turkey’s total confirmed cases stood at 138,657, and the death toll reached 3,786, the minister tweeted.

Turkey conducted 36,187 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1,370,598, the minister noted.

In addition, 92,691 patients have recovered from the virus after 3,211 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, while 1,154 are still being treated at the intensive care units, and 598 intubated, he said.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.