Turkey, Russia conduct 4th joint patrol in Idlib of Syria

Turkish and Russian troops on Wednesday conducted their fourth joint patrol in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, Turkish Defense Ministry said in a written statement.

“The fourth joint Turkish-Russian land patrol was conducted today by air and ground vehicles on M4 motorway in Syria’s Idlib province, as part of the earlier Turkey-Russia agreement,” said the ministry.

Turkey and Russia sealed a deal on March 5 for a temporary cease-fire aiming to calm down escalated tensions between the Syrian government and Turkish troops there.

Russia and Turkey agreed to create a safety corridor 6 km to the north and the south from the strategic M4 highway, which connects Aleppo in northern Syria with Latakia in the northwest.

Moscow and Ankara also agreed on joint patrolling on the highway as part of the efforts to reduce tensions in Idlib.

The agreement came after direct confrontation between Turkey and Syrian forces took place several times in Idlib in early 2020.