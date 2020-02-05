Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee,100,honored by President Trump during State of the Union with grandson

President Donald Trump honored one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen at his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Charles McGee who is 100-years-old, flew more than 135 combat missions during World War II, attacking targets in Italy and helping support the rescue of 1,000 prisoners of war in Romania.

Mr Trump signed a bill promoting Charles McGee from Colonel to Brigadier General and earlier on Tuesday pinned the stars onto his shoulders during a private ceremony at the Oval Office in the White House.

”He came back to a country still struggling for Civil Rights and went on to serve America in Korea and Vietnam,’ Trump explained during Tuesday night’s address.

‘General McGee: Our Nation salutes you,’ Trump said during his speech.

‘From the pilgrims to our Founders, from the soldiers at Valley Forge to the marchers at Selma, and from President Lincoln to the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Americans have always rejected limits on our children’s future,’ he said.

McGee trained in Tuskegee, Alabama, and joined the only African-American pilot squadron in World War II.

996 pilots trained as part of the squadron, 84 of whom lost their lives in the war.

McGee has had a week to remember.

On Sunday he brought out the commemorative coin for the Super Bowl coin flip before handing it over to NFL referee Bill Vinovich.

On Tuesday night, McGee was joined by his great-grandson, eighth-grader 13-year-old Iain Lanphier from Scottsdale, Arizona who was by his side during the State of the Union address.

President Trump said Lanphier ‘has his eye on the Space Force’ and noted that his hero, was his great-grandfather, whom he was sitting next to.

Last summer, Lanphier was the top graduate of the Aerospace Career Education program sponsored by the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals and supported by the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.

They both received bipartisan applause.

The Tuskegee Airmen — the famed all-black squadron that flew in World War II — all refer to pilots, bombardiers, maintenance and other support staff who trained as a segregated unit at an air base in Tuskegee, Alabama.

More than 900 Tuskegee Airmen were U.S. pilots and an estimated 200 Tuskegee airmen are still alive, although the exact number is not known because some have not registered with chapters.

Many of the Tuskegee airmen, which included navigators, mechanics, medical personnel and others in support roles, trained from 1941 to 1949 at the Tuskegee Institute, which was founded by Booker T. Washington and was already home to an aeronautical engineering program.

Before the Tuskegee Airmen were formed in 1941, black men were forbidden to fly for the U.S. military, even though they could be drafted. After years of struggle, the Army Air Corps began to allow African Americans to train for flight, albeit in still-segregated units.

President George W Bush awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to 300 surviving Tuskegee Airmen in 2007, apologizing for ‘all the unreturned salutes and unforgivable’ indignities they endured in an era marked by racial segregation.

On Tuesday night, Trump delivered the speech of nearly 80 minutes Tuesday amid his impeachment trial.

He spoke about the gains he says his administration has made, but he did not mention the impeachment once.

Trump made clear he is staking his re-election on the state of the economy.

Deploying his penchant for superlatives, Trump said the American economy had never been stronger.