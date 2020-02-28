TV reporter accidentally turns on Facebook’s ‘Mystery Mask’ filter during Facebook Live broadcast

A North Carolina TV reporter didn’t realize he’d turned filters on when he started filming a Facebook Live video last week — and inadvertently did an entire report while a funny wizard beard, silly googly eyes, and cuddly animal ears popped up over his face.

Justin Hinton was reporting live for WLOS ABC 13 North Carolina on Thursday, February 20, filming himself for a video for the station’s Facebook page.

But he didn’t realize until nearly a minute into the live video that he’d accidentally enabled the Mystery Mask filter — so while he spoke seriously about a recent snowfall in the Charlotte area, viewers at home watched him with a purple mustache, a space-age helmet, and 50 lb. dumbbells that each flashed briefly on the screen.

Hinton, an Emmy-winning journalist, was giving a straight-faced report about the first ‘legitimate’ snowfall in Madison County.

He discussed school closings and a message from Governor Cooper that warned people to be careful.

All the while, though, viewers watched as one funny cartoon filter after another flashed over his face.

First, he appeared to be an Olympic gold medalist, with the medal around his neck, a gold sweatband on his head, and confetti raining down.

Then he looked like a man pumping iron at the gym, as two red 50 lb. dumbbells did curls in front of him.

Next up flashed a hat and sunglasses, followed by a spacey robot helmet, werewolf features, and a purple mustache.

Hinton was also shown on a dark screen with just an animated flashlight illuminating his face, as well as wearing a blue wizard hat and gray beard.

Perhaps the funniest of all was a pair of enormous googly eyes, which covered Hinton’s own as he warned viewers to be careful on the roads.

As the video wrapped up, Hinton moved off camera and appeared to look at his phone — where he noticed live comments from viewers asking about the faces.

Speaking to someone off-camera, he he asked if he had a ‘weird face.’

‘Oh, there are special effects on the phone? Well, we weren’t trying to,’ he says with a laugh.

‘Now I’m excited to look back at this video and see what’s happening to my face.’

Though the broadcast was one for the blooper reels, WLOS ABC 13 has kept it up online, where it’s racked up 180,000 views and counting.

Later, on Facebook, Justin said: ‘I didn’t realize it until I stepped off camera and saw the comments where people were talking about the faces.

‘My bosses, coworkers, friends, PIOs and more called/texted saying how funny it was, so here you go.

‘If you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point of laughter? I hope you enjoyed the snow day, and remember to smile and laugh!’