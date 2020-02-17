Twenty Americans with ‘abnormal’ health conditions on cruise ship spooked authorities

Jubilant Americans on board the Westerdam cruise ship that was stranded for two weeks due to coronavirus fears have vowed to ‘spend lots of money’ in Cambodia after they finally docked.

The ship, MS Westerdam, has 650 Americans on board and was finallyallowed to anchor down in the port of Sihanoukville this afternoon.

The Westerdam was unwelcome elsewhere even though operator Holland America Line said no cases of the COVID-19 viral illness have been confirmed among its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members.

One passenger took to social media today to express how relieved she was that the ship had finally be allowed to dock.

Posting on Twitter Lydia Miller said: ‘Landed! Thank you Cambodia! You believed in us when no one else would. We promise to spend lots of money in your country. #westerdam’.

The ship’s passengers and crew members had been turned away by Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Guam and the Philippines.

There had been suggstions Cambodia would not be able to deal with a coronavirus outbreak as it was a ‘small country’, with some on social media saying it would ‘not be worth the coins’.

From Sihanoukville, passengers will be able to fly to the capital Phnom Penh before finally returning home.

In a statement the cruise liner said: ‘All approvals have been received and we are extremely grateful to the Cambodian authorities for their support.’

This is while Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said he was pleased Cambodia had accepted the ship, calling it an ‘example of international solidarity’.

He also added that outbreaks can bring out the ‘best and worst’ in people.

Twenty US passengers had reportedly suffered ‘abnormal health’ and stomach pains on board the cruise liner, which had played a part in spooking authorities into refusing permission for the ship to dock.

No cases of the deadly virus have been found on the Holland America ship.

Some passengers on board tweeted their relief at being allowed to dock with many saying they were ‘elated’ at the prospect of being on dry land.

Another passenger said there were ‘so many moments’ they thought they would be allowed to dock at a country, only to be turned away.

Angela Jones called it a ‘breath taking moment’, and questioned whether or not it was actually real.

So far more than 60,000 people across the world have caught the disease, with over 1,000 deaths having been reported.

A 14th case in the US was reported yesterday. The person had arrived at Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar in California last week after taking a flight from Wuhan.

The patient is currently in isolation in San Diego.