Twilight star Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany reveal they’ve lost their baby six months into pregnancy

Twilight star Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany have tragically revealed that they have lost their baby six months into the pregnancy.

The couple revealed via Instagram on Thursday that Brittany had suffered a stillbirth.

The actor, 34, described the loss as ‘taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level’ as they each shared a black and white photo of Brittany cradling her baby bump.

A stillbirth occurs when a baby is born dead after 24 weeks of pregnancy. If a baby dies before 24 weeks of pregnancy, it is known as a miscarriage.

Kellan called his wife ‘My Wonder Woman’ and said it had been ‘a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions’.

He penned: ‘Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself…

‘In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful! God will restore. Can’t wait to see our baby girl in heaven when God calls us home.’

In her own Instagram post, Brittany shared her feelings at losing her baby girl.

She penned: ‘It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks.

‘I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will…

‘You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much.’

Brittany also gave some insight into the traumatic event in which, she suggests, she came close to death herself.

‘My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood – I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here,’ she wrote.

She also thanked her ‘amazing husband’ for being by her side through it all. The couple married in 2017 and revealed in November last year that they were expecting their first child.

Lutz, who’s originally from North Dakota, found fame as Emmett Cullen in The Twilight Saga films released between 2008 and 2012.

His franchise co-stars Nikki Reed and Ashley Greene were quick to send their love and support to the actor.

‘I’m so so sorry Kel. Our love and hugs are wrapped around both of you during this unimaginable time… we love you,’ Reed wrote in the comments section of his Instagram post.

Greene wrote: ‘I am so sorry to hear this Kel. I’m inspired by your and Brittany’s strength. My heart and prayers are with you guys.’

In 2018, when Kellan announced their marriage, he shared a snap and penned the caption: ‘It was an amazing 2017 mainly because I got to marry my soulmate and the love of my life’.

Clearly an enamoured with her husband, Brittany also shared an image.

She wrote: ‘Can’t believe I get to dance all of my dances with you’.