Twin sister hunters say they have been labelled ‘killer sluts’ since posting images of dead animals

Twin sister hunters said they had been labelled ‘killer sluts’ and received death threats after posting images of their kills on Instagram.

Veterinary nurse Rikke Jacobsen, 26, and her physiotherapist sister Trine, from Ry in Denmark, post pictures of themselves smiling as they stand over the battered corpses of foxes, badgers, stags and ducks.

The sisters say killing animals has strengthened their friendship, while Rikke said that she can’t forget ‘the glow’ on her sisters face when she killed her first red stag in the Scottish Highlands.

The pair say they hunt ‘to have a freezer full of high-quality game meat’ and sometimes even target fox cubs, which they say look like puppies, in order to keep the numbers down.

‘It was a great memory to see my twin sister hunt her first red stag in the Scottish Highlands,’ said Rikke.

‘Her smile stretched from ear to ear. Seeing that look made me realise how special these experiences really are and we get to experience it together.

‘The thought that we have this passion together is what I love, and it has brought us closer together with our father.

‘One guy wrote me a message once that I was a ‘killer slut’. Honestly we don’t really care. It’s our way of living.’

Trine, who got her hunting licence after joining the army in 2014 and discovering she was good with guns, was once threatened by a man who said ‘you may also suffer the same fate as the poor animals you are killing’.

‘But honestly, we’d rather be in the woods than in the line at the grocery store,’ she said. ‘I want to fill my freezer with high-quality game meat, rather than store-bought meat.

‘The thought of providing for myself is satisfying. There is nothing like sitting down with a steak that you procured yourself by hunting.

‘All my hunts have given me great memories. I find peace in nature and you really become a part of nature, when you go hunting.

‘The best thing with hunting or all kind of adventures is to share it with the ones you love. Rikke and I are so close, and to have this together has brought us even closer.

‘It’s a lifestyle, and as much I enjoy going hunting and killing an animal myself, I enjoy just as much seeing Rikke do it. It’s an adventure every time we go out.’

Talking about shooting fox cubs, Rikke admitted that sometimes it is upsetting as the animals look like small puppies but that claimed it needs to be done to keep their numbers under control.

‘Sometimes we go hunting for foxes, including the small ones, and when they are puppies, they remind us of dog puppies,’ she said. ‘Hunters do have a heart for animals, so of course we sometimes think about why we are doing it.’

‘I think all hunters feel remorse over the animals they kill because we do not hate them, we respect them.

‘Foxes are our biggest predator in Denmark – and if we don’t shoot some of them, there will be too many. By the end of the day shooting foxes is a big deal.’

‘In cities and towns, foxes will eat whatever they can find – thrown away takeaway meals, food left out for cats or birds.

‘We don’t need the foxes or any other predators to be too familiar with people, so we need fox hunting – otherwise we will see them visiting children on playgrounds or our dogs in the gardens.’

The pair say their love of hunting began at a young age, when their father Frank, 56, used to take them on shoots.

Rikke said her interest began after getting a hunting dog, aged ten, and that she now continues in part due to her interest in animal anatomy.

‘I work as a veterinary nurse, and anatomy is a big part of my job, so to find out what organs the bullet went through is really interesting,’ she said.

Trine, on the other hand, said her passion began from her teenage years and was enhanced when she found she was good at shooting after joining the army in 2014.

A recent picture posted on their Instagram shows a bloodied hand grasping a deer’s four hooves with the caption, ‘bringing home the meat to eat, and 2020 is NO difference’.

The pair have posted photos from hunts in Vassbacken, Sweden and the Scottish Highlands.

The largest animal they have ever killed is a Scottish red stag, which weighed in at 15st 10lbs.

Defending their decision to hunt animals, Rikke said: ‘For me hunting is a lifestyle – I live and breathe for nature, and to live and to provide myself through hunting and what nature can provide us with. It brings us closer to our ancestors.

‘Many people think it’s all about killing, when they think about hunting. But there are so many preparations before, during and after the hunt.

‘We respect all wildlife and animals, even though we go hunting. We do not harvest wildlife, we kill and eat them, but we respect it.

‘Without wildlife in our world, we would have nothing. So every time we kill, we say ‘thank you’ for the opportunity.’