Twitch gamer Alinity flashes boob during live stream in awkward wardrobe gaffe

Alinity was visibly horrified at the wardrobe malfunction but continued her Twitch stream afterwards. The gamer infamously sparked controversy when her cat appeared during a broadcast

Twitch streamer Alinity has suffered a seriously embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during a broadcast.

The gamer – real name Natalia Mogollon – was seen stuffing a pillow under her top on the stream to her 1million followers yesterday.

It seemed like she was trying to perform the pillow challenge sweeping the web but as she lifted up her top, she accidentally flashed her nipple.

Visibly shocked, she mouths: “Oh my God” and moves away from the camera.

Alinity surprisingly didn’t take the stream down after the mishap, perhaps hoping no one would have noticed.

Unfortunately for her, she was wrong. Her loyal fanbase were quick to flock to social media to share the moment online.

“Alinity’s nip slip is the greatest moment in Twitch history,” one viewer wrote.

Despite the incident seeming a complete accident, other fans questioned whether Twitch would take action given their strict guidelines that any form of nudity is not allowed.

Alinity has often found herself at the centre of controversy.

Last year, she sparked outrage for appearing to throw her cat over her shoulder during a live stream.

Animal welfare charity PETA led calls for the Canadian to be banned from the platform but she was cleared of all allegations of animal abuse and kept her Twitch account.

She has also previously been criticised for appearing to give her cat vodka.

After receiving a hoard of complaints, Mogollon issued a statement saying: “Hey everyone, I understand the concern and I am sorry for my lapses in judgement.

“I shouldn’t have gotten frustrated with Milo, but I dropped him on the floor behind my chair. I’m not that strong.

“The Vodka thing was well over a year ago but it was also a stupid thing to do.

“I also understand the desire to report me to pet authorities and encourage anyone to do so if they feel pets are being mistreated, by anyone, anywhere.

“My animals are well-loved, and live in a warm and caring home, and I will comply with any authority that seeks to validate this.”

Last month, she was attacked by one of her cats during a rendition of Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.

Her agony was clear to see as her face winced in pain.