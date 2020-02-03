Twitter redesigns the way iOS users see conversation threads in bid to sort out jumbled layout

Twitter has taken a major step in trying to fix its nightmarish method of threading conversations.

In a change introduced to users of Twitter’s iOS app last week, the distinction between original tweets and replies are now more clearly delineated using a mixture of indentation and vertical and horizontal lines.

‘We’ve given conversations a makeover on iOS. When people you follow are in a conversation, you’ll see their replies in a new way in your Home timeline,’ said Twitter’s support team in a tweet.

‘This new layout makes it easier to see who’s replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations.’

Reply threads are only displayed if they involve users you know to avoid flooding timelines with strangers, according to the platform.

The new design now treats a tweet and its subsequent replies as a kind of tree or as The Verge describes it ‘a thread of connected notes’ and is perhaps the biggest design change focused on making conversations easier to read.

Last year Twitter also introduced several design changes and features meant to make the platform more seamless, including the ability to subscribe to tweets and follow replies.

The former of the two gives both iOS and Android mobile users the the option to more closely follow tweets that they find interesting.

Once subscribed, they opt-in to receive notifications as more people reply to the tweet.

The tool can be activated by clicking a bell icon located at the top right corner of a selected tweet.

From there, three options are available, which include following a tweet’s top replies, following all replies, and turning reply notifications off entirely.

According to Twitter, the ‘top replies’ option will only include those from the author, anyone that the respond to and also people you follow.

Changes like the one’s described follow a fairly public display of Twitter’s problem with conversation threading last year.

Those issues were highlighted publicly in a conversation between tech journalist Kara Swisher and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that took place as a series of tweets on the platform and resulted in a jumbled mess.

For users trying to follow the thread between Dorsey and Swisher at the time, dozens of tweets between the two appeared out of order, becoming difficult to follow.