Twitter user shares nine tips for jazzing up ‘dull’ and ‘flavorless’ salads

A Twitter user has gone viral for his enthusiastic list of nine tips for jazzing up ‘boring’ salads for 2020 — and his infectious passion for tastier, healthier meals has inspired others.

Television producer Elan Gale, known for his work with The Bachelor franchise, shared the best ways to make salads at home that would actually make the dish enjoyable to eat, delivering the advice in a series of funny and excited tweets.

‘I’ve got some NEWS for you people about WHY your salads are dull and flavorless,’ Gale started his lengthy Twitter thread. ‘Are you ready for some NEWS???’

He continued: ‘You’re forgetting to SEASON your ingredients, acting like the DRESSING is all that matters. Cucumbers and tomatoes need SALT and PEPPER.

‘Avocados need CITRUS. Act as if you were going to eat each ingredient individually.’

He went on to inform people that they are only using ‘boring’ lettuce, which will not give them the flavor they want from the salad.

Instead, using other options like arugula and field greens can help improve the taste.

‘Mix all your greens together,’ Gale wrote, adding: ‘Don’t be afraid to use things with FLAVOR and SPICE! Have you ever heard of RADISHES? JALAPENOS? Add some damn spice in there!’

Gale then moved onto herbs, an addition he thought was necessary for any delicious salad.

‘Use whatever herb you can find,’ he advised. ‘Parsley, cilantro, chervil, nasturtium, basil, and and all of it. STOP NOT USING HERBS.’

Another issue, according to Gale, is that people tend to pick the wrong cheese. Instead of using shredded cheese like mozzarella, he wants people to reach for flavoraful feta cheese.

‘Don’t be putting cold flavorless shredded mozzarella like you’re a CoCo’s,’ he wrote. ‘Add flavorful cheese. At room temperature!’

Next, he moved on to dressing.

‘You need olive oil, you need vinegar (all types are fine ), you need CITRUS, and you need an agent that will HOMOGENIZE THE REST,’ Gale continued.

His agent-of-choice is horseradish. He also recommended using mustard or minced garlic.

His final advice was to be unafraid to raid their refrigerator and pantry when picking out what ingredients to mix in the bowl. Vegetables and spices about to go bad make the perfect ingredients for a salad, according to Gale.

‘Your salad is only going to be as boring as you allow it to be. EXCITING SALADS 2020,’ he wrote at the end of the thread. ‘THIS IS YOUR YEAR.’

After the thread was shared on January 28, it quickly went viral, and has since received more than 22,000 shares from people online.

Most people took the advice and added their own thoughts about what also should be added to salads, such as seeds and legumes. But not everyone was willing to put the effort into their salads.

‘This isn’t wrong, and yet this is also why I never make salads at home,’ one commenter wrote. ‘Because all of this takes a sh** load of time, and at the end of all that time, I’m left with… a salad.’