Two avalanches leave at least 38 dead in Turkey

At least 33 rescue workers were killed and 53 injured by a second massive avalanche in Turkey today as they searched for two people missing in an earlier disaster that left five dead.

The second tragedy struck as local volunteers helped to uncover a minibus that was buried under snow by last night’s avalanche near the town of Bahcesaray.

More than 300 rescue workers were scouring the mountainside for survivors when the second devastating avalanche hit at around midday (9am GMT).

Rescue workers, including police officers, firefighter, and local residents were among the dead in today’s avalanche and several others are still missing.

Video from the scene shows at least three overturned vehicles at the bottom of a hill during a snow storm.

Rescuers were climbing up steep banks of snow and others digging frantically with shovels and pick-axes to reach any survivors.

Fog, heavy snow and strong winds were hampering the rescue efforts.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said poor weather conditions in the area were making it extremely difficult for rescue vehicles to operate, adding that one vehicle had been pulled out from under 16 feet of snow.

Among those confirmed dead were military police officers, government-paid village guards, firefighters and local residents who volunteered to help.

Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said earlier as the death toll rose: ‘Eight of our friends from the gendarmerie, three of the security guards, three of our firefighters and nine of our volunteer rescuers died.’

Turkey’s emergency and disaster management agency, the AFAD, said soon after that 33 bodies had now been recovered from the mass of snow on the steep slope.

Tuesday night’s first avalanche had buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing.

Minibus driver Bahattin Karagulle and seven passengers escaped alive.

Mr Karagulle told how he was trapped under snow in his vehicle for nearly half an hour before he could escape and alert the emergency services.

He said he eventually managed to smash a window and dig his way out from under the snow.

Mr Karagulle then staggered towards a nearby village where he was picked up by a vehicle and managed to seek help.

Rescue workers searched well into the night for the two missing people.

But they were forced to postpone the operation at 1am due to adverse weather conditions, including fog and strong blizzards. The search continued this morning at 7am as the military flew in extra personnel and vehicles to help.

Çığ altında kalan aracın içinde 11 kişi vardı.. Metrelerce kar var üstünde..yüzlerce kişi aracı arıyorduk.. 6 saat sonra ümitlerimiz kesilmek üzereyken 7 kişi sağ çıktı bu cehennemden.. pic.twitter.com/Z4hvad0lBV

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca warned the number of casualties could rise further.

She said: ‘The number of people who lost their lives may increase. We estimate that the number of injured people may increase as well.’

The AFAD disaster agency sent dozens of rescue workers after the first avalanche to provide assistance to police officers, soldiers and firefighters. Local residents from the town and surrounding villages also joined the rescue efforts.

The head agency’s local head of operations Osman Ucar was among those injured.

Speaking from his hospital bed, he said he was dragged along with an excavator that was toppled by the sliding snow.

‘I was half-buried,’ he said, adding that he managed to dig himself out and escape on his own.

The AFAD said a military plane with 75 gendarmerie officers and other rescue officials was on its way from the capital Ankara.

A spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that ‘every tool available was mobilised.’

Christian Berger, the EU ambassador to Turkey, offered his ‘deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences’ as did the US embassy to Turkey on Twitter.

One of President Erdogan’s advisers was reported to have been injured in the second avalanche.

Gulsen Orhan, who lives in the area, was rushed to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu also said: ‘Our president’s consultant is among those who were rescued and sent to the hospital, I wish you to be well again, God bless you.’

Emergency teams were continuing to search for more victims still buried under the snow, including members of the government’s disaster response agency and its medical rescue team.

Last month, the eastern province of Elazig was hit by a powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake, killing 41 people and injuring over 1,600 others.

A 2009 avalanche in the northeastern province of Gumushane killed 11 climbers in the Zigana mountains.