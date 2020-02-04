Two killed and five others injured when a driver ‘slammed his truck into them’

Two teenage girls from Oklahoma were killed and four classmates were injured when a driver mourning the death of his grown son the day before slammed his vehicle into a high school cross-country team

The group of students was training at 3pm on Monday outside Moore High School when Max Townsend, who believeed to be drunk, plowed into them, according to police.

School officials identified the first student killed as high school senior Rachel Freeman.

On Tuesday, Dustin Horstkoetter, director of safety at Moore Public Schools, said sophomore Yuridia Martinez had also died.

Four of the girls’ teammates, identified as Joseph White, Kolby Crum, Shiloh Hutchison, and Ashton Baza, are being treated at a hospital for broken bones and head trauma.

As of Tuesday morning, Crum was in critical condition at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, said spokeswoman April Sandefer. White and Hutchison were in fair condition, and Baza was released Monday night after suffering a broken ankle.

Max Leroy Townsend, 57, has been booked into the Cleveland County jail charged with first-degree manslaughter and six counts of failure to stop and render aid.

A red Ford pickup truck driven by Townsend struck a vehicle before running over the students, then struck two more cars as he drove away, Lewis said.

A witness pursued Townsend for three blocks before stopping him, and police took him into custody.

Police suspect alcohol was a factor in the incident, he said. Toxicology tests were pending.

Lewis said Townsend’s son, 28-year-old Cody Townsend, was killed Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash in Moore.

Police said Cody was driving east on Northeast 12th Street when he rear-ended a car, which caused his own vehicle to flip over, killing him, reported KOCO.

Organizers of the Moore War Run 5K race took to Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to Freeman.

‘The past 3 years she crossed the finish line of our race as an elite runner,’ the post read. ‘She finished as the first overall woman in 2017 & as the third overall woman in 2018 & 2019.’

Moore Public Schools Superintendent Robert Romines posted a message on Facebook that read: ‘Our hearts are heavy in Moore Public Schools as we process this tragedy that is unbearable to comprehend.’

He continued: ‘this evening and as we move forward through this unthinkable tragedy – please keep our students, staff, and families in your thoughts and prayers. Our deepest condolences are with the Freeman family during this time.’

Townsend has a lengthy criminal record dating back to at least 1991, which includes convictions on charges of child abuse, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Additional charges listed on his rap sheet include DUI, drug trafficking and marijuana possession.