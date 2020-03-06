Two men are arrested over brutal murder of former Amazon executive’s wife

Two men have been arrested over the brutal murder of the wife of Amazon Mexico’s former CEO.

Abril Perez Sagaon, 48, was shot dead through a car window by a man on a motorbike as she was travelling with her lawyer and two of her children following a divorce hearing in November 2019.

The suspects have been identified as Juan and Rodolfo by the prosecution of Mexico City and were arrested whilst selling marijuana in Iztapalapa, southeast of Mexico City.

Sagaon was heading to Mexico City International Airport when she was killed. She and her ex-husband, Juan Carlos Garcia, former CEO of Amazon in Mexico, were in a row over the custody of their three children.

The victim had reported her ex-husband to the authorities in January 2019 from hospital after he allegedly beat her with a baseball bat and slashed her face with a knife in front of their 15-year-old son.

Mr Garcia was held for 10 months in pre-trial detention but released last November when the charge was downgraded to one of domestic violence.

Early into the investigation, the former Amazon CEO was identified as the main suspect in his wife’s murder, according to reports. He has been missing since the murder.

Authorities believe Garcia crossed through a checkpoint in Tijuana into the United States days after the incident.

Omar Garcia Harfuch, secretary of the Secretariat of Public Security of Mexico City, said the man who allegedly shot her on 25th November has been arrested as well as his accomplice.

According to the prosecution of Mexico City, the suspects, identified as Juan and Rodolfo, were found in the possession of small bags of ‘green grass’ and ‘white powder’ which have been seized by the authorities.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the items were illegal drugs.

The police also seized a silver van during Rodolfo’s arrest, according to reports.

It is still unclear which one of them allegedly shot the victim.

Prosecutors also said that Perez Sagaon was followed for two kilometres while travelling with her lawyer and her two sons.

It is unclear if the suspects were hired gunmen, although they reportedly have priors for homicide. An investigation is still ongoing to determine the identity of others involved.