Two men arrested after Garda car rammed on M1 in Co Louth

TWO MEN AGED in their 20s have been arrested after a Garda car was rammed on the M1 motorway in Co Louth near Dundalk earlier today.

It is believed the car may have been used in a robbery at a filling station near Lisburn in Northern Ireland, about 70km north of Dundalk, earlier in the day.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that “gardaí signalled for a car to stop which was travelling on the M1 motorway outside Dundalk, Co Louth. The vehicle came to a halt and as gardaí alighted from the patrol car, the offending vehicle rammed into the patrol car”.

“A managed containment operation ensued whereby gardaí pursued the car, and the offending vehicle was apprehended by gardaí on the M1 a short time later.”

The men are believed to be in their mid-20s and were arrested and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing. No gardaí were injured.

Meanwhile, the PSNI appealed for witnesses to the filling station robbery which happened on the M1 southbound this afternoon.

The PSNI Lisburn are investigating and Detective Sergeant Ricky Thompson said: “It was reported to police that two males entered the premises wearing scarves and baseball caps, one of them was believed to have been armed with possibly a knife or a screwdriver.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“They threatened members of staff and made off with two cash registers. They fled the scene in a black Ford Focus which is then reported to have crossed the border, where the vehicle was stopped by our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and two males aged 25 and 26 were subsequently arrested.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives.”

They are keen to hear from motorists who may have dash cam footage.