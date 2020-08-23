Two men charged with murder of homeless man in Cork city

TWO MEN HAVE appeared before Cork District Court charged with the murder of a homeless man who was found dead at Mardyke Walk in the city last year.

James Brady (26), of Shannon Lawn, Mayfield, on the northside of Cork city, and Christy O’Sullivan (37), of no fixed abode, were charged with the murder of Timmy Hourihane on 30 October 2019.

O’Sullivan faces an additional charge of criminal damage to a tent on the same date.

Detective Garda Oisin Cotter gave evidence of the arrest charge and caution of O’Sullivan. He said the defendant made no reply when the charges were put to him under caution.

Garda Lorna Healy gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Brady. Brady also made no reply when the charge was put to him following caution.

Gardaí indicated that the DPP had directed that both men be tried by indictment at the Central Criminal Court. No bail applications were made at this juncture.

Books of evidence

Judge Marie Keane granted free legal aid to both men. She said she didn’t have the jurisdiction to hear bail applications in the case.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear in court by video link next Friday. Books of evidence will be prepared in the interim.

Hourihane (53) was a native of Kilcrohane in Bantry in west Cork. He worked for a period for the Hilton hotel chain in the UK having trained as chef.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The father-of-one had been sleeping in a “tented village” in the Mardyke near UCC. He was found unconscious and with injuries next to his tent on 13 October last year. He died at Cork University Hospital.

Hourihane gave an interview to the Irish Times on Christmas Day in 2017 whilst eating his Christmas meal at Penny Dinners in Hanover Street in Cork city. The charity provides daily meals to the homeless.

He said he had a feeling of immense gratitude for the blessings of the day. He spoke of his delight in simple pleasures such as going to mass.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.