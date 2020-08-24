Two men due in court over burglaries and theft of cars in Limerick City

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court tomorrow in relation to burglaries and thefts in Limerick City.

Gardaí were alerted to a burglary that occurred at a house in Mulgrave Street, Limerick at around 4am on Friday when two men entered the property and stole car keys.

They left the scene in the stolen car and later crashed the vehicle at Monaleen where they they broke into another business premises.

Gardaí arrested one man, aged in his late 20s, on the premises and he was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The second man left the scene in the crashed car.

Later that morning, gardaí received reports of a car driving erratically in Castletroy, Limerick at around 7.20am.

The offending car, which was stolen from a third location, was found crashed in a field and gardaí arrested one man at the scene.

This man, aged 21, was taken to Henry Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both men have since been charged in relation to the burglaries and thefts.

They are due to appear before Galway District Court tomorrow at 10.30am in relation to these incidents.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed as people have been charged.