Two more accusers to testify against Harvey Weinstein at his trial

Harvey Weinstein blasted that ‘it’s bulls**t’ as he left court Wednesday and was quizzed by reporters about the testimony of his accusers from earlier in the day.

As the disgraced mogul hobbled out of the Manhattan courtroom with the help of his walker a reporter asked: ‘Did you tell Dawn Dunning about Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek?’

He replied: ‘That was complete bulls**t.’

Former aspiring actress Dunning, 40, had earlier told the jury Weinstein demanded she have a threesome with him and his assistant in exchange for movie roles, while claiming that he made stars of Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek, and Uma Thurman.

She said he screamed at her ‘this is how the industry works’ as he met her for a 2004 business meeting at a New York City hotel wearing nothing but an open bath robe.

Dunning was one of two accusers to take the stand Wednesday.

Another aspiring actress Tarale Wulff, now a 43-year-old model, told the jury how Weinstein invited her for an audition then allegedly raped her in his New York apartment and told her ‘don’t worry, I’ve had a vasectomy’. Weinstein then offered her free beauty treatments at a spa where he knew the owner.

She also said on an earlier occasion he masturbated in front of her while she was working as a cocktail waitress at the upscale New York restaurant Cipriani.

Weinstein had walked into court Wednesday with a grin on his face, but became stoic as the jury heard two dramatic testimonies by Wulff and Dunning who claim he assaulted them in the 2000s.

The two women are so-called ‘Molineux’ witnesses who testified about the producer’s ‘prior bad acts’ at the high-profile trial in New York that’s considered a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

But, Weinstein isn’t facing charges in those cases due to the statue of limitations and other legal issues. Prosecutors are using their testimony to bolster their case against the embattled producer.

The charges he faces come from the assault allegations of Mimi Haleyi, who accused him of forcibly performing oral sex on her in 2006 and who testified Monday, and Jessica Mann, who is yet to testify and claims Weinstein raped her in a New York hotel 2013.

Wulff was an aspiring actress working as a cocktail waitress at the members-only lounge of New York’s upscale club Cipriani’s when she met Weinstein in 2005 and he offered her career help.

Later that night Weinstein approached her while she was by the bar and he ‘led me by my arm’ through a door to a back area and up some stairs. She thought they were seeking a private area to talk about her career.

‘At some point… I noticed that his shirt started moving,’ she testified. ‘He had on an (untucked) white shirt and I noticed his shirt started moving, and I realized he was masturbating under his shirt. I froze for a second, threw the towel (she was holding) and then ran past him.’

Assistant District Attorney Hast asked if she actually saw his hand.

Wulff said: ‘I saw the motion on his shirt and his hand was directly under his shirt and I saw the motion going up and down.’

Hast asked if Weinstein said anything and Wulff said he told her: ‘Give me a second.’

Hast asked if Wulff expressed any interest to Weinstein ‘romantically or sexually in any way?’

Wulff said: ‘No.’

Afterwards she said she returned to her work station and asked someone else to take over her duties. She didn’t explain why and did not report the incident to her manager.

‘It was embarrassing’ she said.

This isn’t the first time the film producer has been accused of masturbating in front of someone. In 2017 Fox reporter Lauren Sivan accused him of cornering her and masturbating in front of her into a potted plant at New York’s Socialista restaurant in 2007.

Harvey Weinstein’s getting a little more brazen with his comments to reporters.

He just called Dawn Dunning’s testimony this morning “complete bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/vFl20wqiyQ

Wulff revealed some time after that incident Weinstein’s assistant called her and asked her to come in for an audition. She went to his office and received a script but then was told ‘Harvey wants to see you’ and there was a car waiting for her outside and she was driven to the mogul’s apartment.

‘He seemed like he was distracted and busy getting ready,’ she said, noting she entered the bedroom because Weinstein was moving in and out of the room getting ready for something during their conversation.

‘At some point…he took me by the arms and turned me around and put me on the bed and leaned on top of me,’ she said.

‘That’s when my red flag finally went up. I told him I can’t. He said don’t worry, I’ve had a vasectomy. I just froze,’ she added.

When asked what ran through her mind at that point, Wulff struggled to get the words out and said she wanted to ‘get through this’ and that she was ‘numb’.

She said: ‘At one point he put himself inside of me and raped me and I just remember getting up (afterwards).’

‘He was heavy, he was certainly bigger and heavier than me,’ Wulff said when asked to describe Weinstein.

Hast asked: ‘Did he ask you if you wanted to engage in sex with him?’ Wulff said: ‘No.’

She said when Weinstein layed on top of her she was ‘afraid’. When asked if she remembered anything about his body she said that when he opened his shirt she saw a scar on the side of his body.

Afterward the alleged assault, Weinstein took Wulff back to his office in his car.

‘I remember him saying I know the owner of that beauty spa. You can go in and get whatever you want,’ she said.

When Wulff arrived to the office, an assistant told her ‘come back when you’re ready to read’ for the part.

Wulff never did and never auditioned.

She said she didn’t tell anyone because, ‘I just wanted it to go away.’

She next saw Weinstein some time after at a fashion show and felt as ‘scared and small as the last time’.

Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno cross examined Wulff on behalf of his defense and asked why she agreed to leave her audition to meet with him.

‘You got into a car with a stranger to go and see somebody you’d just had a fairly unpleasant experience with?’ Rotunno asked.

Wulff said: ‘Correct.’

Rotunno asked: ‘You had no idea where that car was taking you?’

Wulff said: ‘Correct.’

Rotunno asked if it was correct that in her interview with prosecutors she told them that when Weinstein held her down on the bed she ‘asked him to put on a condom.’

Wulff said: ‘I don’t recall saying that.’

Rotunno asked if it was correct that after her initial interview with prosecutors in October 2017 they told Wulff that her memories were ‘too fragmented’.

Wulff said: ‘That’s not exactly what was said.’

Wulff agreed that the district attorney gave her a referral to see a psychiatrist

Rotunno said: ‘They told you to do that so you could have more memories, correct?’

Wulff said: ‘No.’

However, Wulff admitted that since she began seeing the psychiatrist she had met with prosecutors four or five times, each time lasting an hour and a half.

Dunning, wearing a camel colored suit and black top, only looked at Weinstein to identify him during her explosive testimony. Through tears she said, ‘This is the worst and hardest thing I’ve ever done.’

Dunning said she first met Weinstein working as a waitress at a Manhattan nightclub called PM in 2004 when she was 24 years old. She told him she was an aspiring actress and gave him her number. To her surprise his assistant called soon after and arranged a screen test at Miramax, his production company.

Dunning and Weinstein met for several meetings and he got her and her fiance tickets to movie premieres and industry events.

During these encounters Weinstein ‘made comments about my body but it wasn’t any worse than anything I’d had’ before, she said.

Things seemed mostly professional before two 2004 incidents.

Then in the spring of 2004 he invited her to what she thought was a business meeting at a SoHo hotel, which he was using as his production officer during film nearby. He allegedly ended up putting his hand up her skirt and inserted a finger into her vagina in that meeting.

‘I was talking with Harvey and he led me into the other room and I sat down on the bed. I was wearing a skirt and he put his hand up my skirt,’ she said through tears. ‘There were people in the other room. So I didn’t think anything of it.’

‘He sat down first and I sat down next to him and he put his hand up my skirt. It was just a few seconds but I just froze for a minute and stood up. He told me don’t make a big deal out of it. He apologized and said it wouldn’t happen again.’

‘I was in shock. I just wasn’t expecting it. He was talking really fast, he was like it’s not a big deal. Don’t make a big deal about it,’ she added. ‘He said it wouldn’t happen again.’

Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast asked if Weinstein actually touched her vagina when he put his hand up her skirt.

Dunning said: ‘Slightly, not all the way’.

Hast asked: ‘Did you indicate in any way you were interested in a sexual interaction with the defendant?’

Dunning said: ‘No’.

She said she did not tell anyone about the incident because she was humiliated.

‘It was embarrassing. I wanted to pretend like it didn’t happen. I didn’t want to be a victim,’ she said to the jury.

Then a few weeks later Weinstein’s assistant called and asked her to meet him at a cigar bar near Park Avenue. Dunning thought they’d be meeting at the hotel restaurant. When she arrived she was told that Weinstein was in a hotel suite at the Intercontinental Hotel in Midtown upstairs.

That’s where she found the movie mogul in his bathroom and when he allegedly propositioned her for sex asking for a threesome with his assistant.

‘There was a coffee table and I noticed three stacks of paper… He cut to the chase and said here’s three contracts for three films. I will sign them today if you have a threesome with me and my assistant,’ Dunning told the jury.

‘I thought he was kidding. When I started asking (about it) he got really angry and started screaming. He said you’ll never make it in this business! This is how the industry works! This is how these three actresses got to where they are,’ she continued.

‘For some reason the tone – something just seemed different from when I’d spent time with him in the past. He was more serious,’ Dunning told the jury.

When asked to name those actresses Dunning said: ‘It was Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek and I believe Uma Thurman.’

The two actresses are not apart of the trial but in 2017 Hayek published an op-ed stating she had been harassed and abused by Weinstein during the production of Frida, which was made in 2002. Theron has previously said she was sexually harassed at the beginning of her career by a ‘famous director’.

Dunning said she looked at his assistant, who was still in the room, and she had a ‘blank’ expression on her face.

Weinstein was a ‘big guy and he was towering over me and I was really scared,’ she said.

Frightened she ran out of the door and ‘heard him screaming as I was leaving’.

Dunning didn’t call the police because ‘I didn’t know what he did was illegal’, she told the court.

After that hotel incident, she abandoned her plans to be an actress. Today she works in creative services for advertising brands.

Under cross-examination by defense lawyer Arthur Aidala, Dunning said that one of the lunch meetings she had with Weinstein was at Robert De Niro’s restaurant in Tribeca.

During the seven months she knew him, Dunning and her fiance also had dinner with Weinstein and his ex-wife Georgina Chapman.

Weinstein got her tickets to see the Broadway show The Producers and one year Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday.

Aidala questioned her motives behind coming forward and accused Dunning of going on a ‘media tour’ that began in Fall 2017 with the New York Times and include NBC Nightly News, MSNBC, Sky News, and CNN.

In all the interviews Dunning only talked about Weinstein’s proposition for a threesome.

It wasn’t until July last year that Dunning told the Manhattan District Attorney’s office about the previous incident where he allegedly touched her up her skirt.

Dunning agreed that was correct.

At the end of her examination Hast asked Dunning ‘Are you getting anything from this?’ in an effort to have the jury hear if she was benefiting in any way from going public with her story.

‘No,’ Dunning said choking on tears. ‘If anything, I’m losing. I’m spending money, I’m spending time. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.’

In an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV last year, Dunning said she was terrified to see the shamed Hollywood executive in the flesh again.

‘I have thought about what would happen if I ran into him again over the years. And I just do not want to see him. I do not want to interact with him, I do not know what I would to say to him. It is still pretty emotional and it would be really hard to be face to face with him again.’

Weinstein later offered her the opportunity to read for a potential acting role and Wulff went to his apartment for it. There Weinstein allegedly pushed her onto a bed and raped her.

Weinstein, 67, is accused of five felony counts including rape and predatory sexual assault. Those charges stem from the alleged assaults of former Project Runway production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

The movie mogul has pleaded not guilty to those charges and his defense team is honing in on his accusers’ continued contact with Weinstein after the alleged assaults.