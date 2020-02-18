Two MORE cruise ships are denied permission to dock over virus fears

Two more cruise ships have had their journeys disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak after they were turned away by Vietnam over infection fears.

The AIDAvita and Norwegian Jade were sailing for the Thai port of Laem Chabang today after they were denied permission to dock in Vietnam.

The crew of the Jade reassured passengers that there were no cases of the virus on board, while Germany’s AIDA Cruises has yet to comment.

The AIDAvita has docked in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore which have all reported cases of the virus, Vietnamese media said.

Health authorities have had a suspicious eye on cruise ships since the Diamond Princess was quarantined in Japan and proved to have hundreds of cases on board.

‘Not allowing AIDAvita’s passengers to disembark is just a temporary solution to prevent the intrusion of diseases,’ a local official told the Vietnam News Agency.

The liner left the Philippine port of Coron on February 10 bound for Vietnam and had been due to visit Ha Long Bay in Vietnam tomorrow.

It was then due to proceed to the Vietnamese ports of Da Nang, Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City over the next six days, according to the website CruiseMapper.

AIDA Cruises, the owner of the AIDAvita, has not responded to requests for comment.

The German operator belongs to the same family as Princess Cruises which is running the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise.

As of Friday evening, the AIDAvita was just over 100 miles south of the Thai capital Bangkok, according to tracking data.

It will dock at Laem Chabang tonight where health officials will board it tomorrow to examine passengers before allowing them to disembark, a Thai marine department spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Jade was also denied permission to dock in Vietnam because of ‘growing concerns’ over the virus, the Norwegian Cruise Line said.

The ship had no cases of the virus, its captain Frank Juliussen said in a letter to passengers.

‘There is no illness onboard the ship and no guests or crew members on the ship who hold Chinese, Macau or Hong Kong passports or have visited or transited through any of these areas,’ he said.

‘Still, the port has proven to be unreasonable during this process and late last night informed us that despite previously approving our calls and despite the actions we’ve taken to accommodate their new protocols, that they are denying our upcoming calls,’ he said.

It was not clear which port he was referring to and Vietnamese port authorities have declined to comment.

By Friday evening, the Norwegian Jade was also heading for Laem Chabang, but Thai authorities have yet to say whether it will dock.

Passengers on another ship, the Westerdam, finally began disembarking in Cambodia today after five countries denied them entry.

Officials in Cambodia said no cases of the virus had been found on board despite the fears of Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines and the US territory of Guam.

In Yokohama, thousands of people on the Diamond Princess face five more days in quarantine with the number of confirmed virus cases now at 218.

Some passengers began leaving the ship today after the Japanese government said certain elderly people who tested negative could finish their quarantine on the mainland.

Vietnam tightened its quarantine measures yesterday after a series of villages were placed under lockdown when six cases of the virus were confirmed there.