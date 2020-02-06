Two people are killed as train derails near Milan

Two people have died and 27 people are injured after an express train derailed at 180mph near Milan today.

Police said the train had come off the rails on a high-speed line from Milan to Bologna and overturned near Lodi early this morning.

The leading power car broke off from the rest of the train and smashed into a freight cart on an adjacent track before ploughing into a nearby building, it is believed.

Two drivers on the passenger train were killed and their bodies reportedly flung more than 1,500 feet from the crash site.

Italian media today named the two drivers killed as Giuseppe Cicciù, 52, and Mario Di Cuonzo, 59.

Another 27 people are injured, two of them seriously, although the death toll is not expected to rise.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but maintenance work had been taking place on the line overnight.

‘It was a serious accident that had a tragic end with the death of two rail workers’ aboard the train, Lodi official Marcello Cardona told reporters.

Pictures showed the detached power car on its side and surrounded by debris with emergency workers at the scene before dawn broke this morning.

Several dozen yards back down the line, the separated carriages are believed to have rolled along the rails for a little longer before one of them overturned.

Images released by the fire brigade showed the second carriage – thought to be a business class carriage – lying at a 45-degree angle.

The other carriages and the driver’s cab at the rear end were also thrown off the running rails, but remained upright and did not appear badly damaged.

‘The engine car derailed, detached completely and kept going,’ railway police official Girolamo Fabiano told state radio. ‘Then the second car derailed.’

Civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said the train had left Milan at 5.10am and was 25 miles down the high-speed line when it derailed.

It was heading for Salerno, south of Naples, and was travelling at 180mph when the accident occurred.

The 27 injured people were taken to nearby hospitals, the civil protection chief told Italian media.

One of those injured was believed to be a railway cleaner, although their condition was not thought to be life-threatening.

There were only 28 passengers on board the early-morning service, according to news agency ANSA.

Cardona, the local official, said no further deaths were likely, adding: ‘It could have been a lot worse.’

The interior minister has been informed and a prosecutor was already at the scene of the accident, he said.

Two helicopters, hundreds of firemen, police and other authorities descended on the open farmland area outside of Lodi.

Investigators are believed to be looking into whether the overnight maintenance work had helped to cause the crash.

‘Line maintenance is done continually and it’s much too early to associate the accident to maintenance,’ Cardona said.

The line has been closed in both directions, forcing rush-hour trains to take a slower route on the lower-speed Milan-Piacenza line which will take an hour longer.

The high-speed Milan-Bologna line was opened in 2008.

The service which derailed today was one of Italy’s Frecciarossa or ‘red arrow’ trains, run by the state railway firm Trenitalia.