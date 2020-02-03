Two people killed and one wounded in shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce

Two people were shot to death and a third was wounded and rushed to hospital after a shooting inside a dormitory on the campus of Texas A&M University in Commerce, Texas, on Monday.

The school released a statement on Twitter which read: ‘Active criminal investigation at Pride Rock [residence hall, where the shooting took place].

‘Shelter in place until further notice.

‘All classes are canceled for the remainder of the day and evening at the A&M-Commerce campus.

‘Additional sheltering space is available at the Club and in the ballrooms at Rayburn Student Center.’

The shelter-in-place order was in effect for about two hours before authorities lifted it, according to local media.

But the dormitory and surrounding areas remain blocked off while the investigation continues, WFAA-TV reported.

Pride Rock is a three-story suite-style coed residence hall for freshmen, according to KXAS-TV.

The names and identities of the victims have yet to be released as of Monday afternoon.

Commerce is about 60 miles northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Texas A&M satellite college in Commerce is located about 200 miles north of the university’s main campus in College Station.

The Commerce campus has a student body of about 6,000 undergraduate students and 4,000 graduate students.

All Commerce Independent School District schools are on lock down until further notice, the district’s Facebook page announced on Monday.

The shooting on campus comes more than three months after two people were killed and 12 others injured by a gunman who opened fire on an off-campus party near Greenville.

Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, was arrested in connection with the shooting, which occurred around midnight on October 26 outside Greenville, 15 miles southwest of Commerce.

Kevin Berry Jr., 23, of Dallas and Byron Craven Jr., 23, of Arlington were killed in the gunfire.

The incident took place at what was described as a Halloween ‘twerk or treat’ party for students at the school, though officials said it was not a school-sanctioned event.

The party was held at a facility called The Party Venue, along a highway in a rural area around 2.5 miles from the Greenville city limits.

Authorities believe the shooter entered the venue through the back door and began firing with a handgun.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.