Two police officers are wounded in shooting at Walmart in Arkansas

Two police officers were shot this morning when a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart in eastern Arkansas, authorities said.

Forrest City Police Department Lt Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington returned fire killing the perpetrator, who was identified by St Francis County Sheriff Bobby May as Bobby Joe Gibbs, 40.

The shooting was reported mid-morning in Forrest City, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, a dispatcher with the Forrest City Police Department confirmed.

Forrest City Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd initially told The Associated Press that three people were shot inside the Walmart.

A woman who was inside the Walmart in the 200 block of Deaderick Road at the time of the shooting told the station KATV she heard 12 gunshots at around 10.30am.

Sheriff May told Fox 13 Memphis that the incident began unfolding when staff at the Walmart noticed a man who was acting strangely and threatening customers, prompting them to call police.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee described the suspect as ‘kind of talking out of his head.’

Officers who responded to the store confronted Gibbs, who allegedly pulled a handgun and opened fire on them.

The cops returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect at the scene.

Detective Watlington was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis and was undergoing surgery, while Lt Varner was transported to a local hospital. Both officers are expected to recover.

Both are assigned to the criminal investigation department and neither was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, Lee said.

The mayor heaped praise on the officers.

‘Due to their heroism and quick response, no civilians were injured,’ Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams said.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet that he’s grateful for the law enforcement officers who put their lives at risk to keep the public safe.

A relative told Fox 13 Memphis that Gibbs was a truck driver with an 18-year-old son. He said the man had been deeply affected by his recent divorce.

Records indicate that Gibbs was arrested in 2017 on a charge of domestic battering in the third degree.

Family members and friends took to Facebook on Monday to share memories of Gibbs and post photos.

‘Rest easy Bobby you where [sic]a great guy in my eyes it’s a sad situation but we all never know what’s going on with the next person I pray for the other ppl [sic]that where involved in this also,’ one friend wrote in a status update.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said the company was working with the Forrest City Police Department with its investigation but declined further comment. Walmart is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Tammy Priddy, 57, works at Simmons Eye Center in the Walmart. She said she was preparing patient records for the day when she heard eight shots. She said she hid under a counter in the lab until the gunshots stopped.

‘The first two shots kind of startled me, and then a coworker came in and said it was gunfire,’ Priddy said.

She and a coworker ran from the building and officers outside the Walmart ordered her to get as far away from the building as possible. She was not injured.

‘I was too afraid to think of anything except to get to safety,’ she said. ‘We kept our minds straight to where we were safe and we were able to get to safety.’

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division was investigating the shooting.

It’s not the first time in recent months that a Walmart store has been the scene of a shooting. A man was injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Hickory Hill, Tennessee, earlier this month, three people were fatally shot at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, in November, and a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on August 3.

The retailer came under criticism for having insufficient security at the El Paso store on that day has since quietly expanded security at all its stores in the city to include an armed off-duty police officer and a security guard.

A spokeswoman for the company said in November that the hiring of off-duty officers in El Paso was not a blanket policy. It´s unclear what security measures were in place at the Forrest City store on Monday.