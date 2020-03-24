Two professional footballers open up on what it is really like to have coronavirus

Football has been postponed across Europe and the world due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and several professional players also tested positive for coronavirus

Two professional footballers have revealed what it is like to be struck down by the deadly illness coronavirus.

Footballing events across the world have been cancelled amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, as the situation continues to worsen, especially in Europe.

Several figures within football have contracted the virus, including Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

SC Paderborn’s Luca Kilian, 20, was the first Bundesliga player to test positive, and the Germany U-21 international has opened up on how terrified he was.

“It started on Mar 10 with a little bit of irritation in the throat,” Kilian told German newspaper Westfalen-Blatt. “The day after I had a headache but I kept training.

“On Mar 12 I had the first of my hot flushes and a day later they were really strong. Fever and strong shivers. It was then I started being really scared for the first time.

“It took four days for the fever to drop, and after that I felt better every day. If I had stayed alone in Paderborn I would have gone to hospital.

“I can now talk from experience. I’m a sportsman and in form, but I had to fight a lot against the virus.

“For the people who already have health issues, it could put their life in danger.”

Irish striker Lee Duffy spent eight days in hospital after testing positive, and was unable to breathe without the aid of oxygen at one stage.

“As some of you may or may not know, I tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I spent 8 days in hospital hooked up to oxygen as I could no longer breathe on my own, scared not knowing what was going to happen.

Luckily I got through it and I’m starting to feel a lot better now. My advice to everybody is to not take this lightly, it is very serious.”