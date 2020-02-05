Two sisters killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce

Two sisters were killed and the two-year-old son of one was wounded in a shooting at a Texas A&M University-Commerce dormitory that police say was a ‘target’ and ‘isolated.’

Texas A&M University-Commerce police identified the victims on Tuesday as Deja Matts, 19, and Abbaney Matts, 20.

Abbaney’s two-year-old son, who has not been named, was injured but has since been released from hospital and is with family members.

The women, both from Garland, were killed at around 10.17am on Monday at Pride Rock residence hall on the campus in Commerce, about 65 miles northeast of Dallas.

Another student called 911 to report that when she entered her room at the Pride Rock dormitory that morning, she found that a ‘part of the ceiling had fallen’ onto her floor and desk.

When she looked at the wall, she saw ‘a hole’ in it and ‘a nick’ in her calendar ‘like something was shot through the wall.’

University police Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responding to the scene found the sisters’ body in a room with Abbaney’s injured son.

School officials said Deja was a freshman at the university pursuing a bachelor’s degree in public health. Abbaney was not enrolled at the school.

According to a LinkedIn profile, Abbaney worked as a dental assistant in the Dallas area.

Mark Rudin, the president of Texas A&M University-Commerce, released a statement addressing the incident on campus.

‘Our continued thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of the victims from this week’s tragedy,’ he stated.

Police said the shooting ‘appears to be a targeted, isolated event,’ but they did not identify the suspected shooter. They added that there appeared to be no other threats.

WFAA reported, citing family members, that the gunman was someone Deja and Abbaney knew, and the station raised the possibility that it was a case of domestic violence. Police, however, have not confirmed this as of Tuesday afternoon.

The university has canceled all classes and activities until Thursday and says counselors are available for students..

In October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.