Two women are married on a New York street by officiant who leans out of fourth-floor window

Two women have got married on a New York street while their officiant friend performed the ceremony hanging from a building window four stories up, due to coronavirus social distancing rules.

Reilly Jennings, 28 and Amanda Wheeler, 38, decided to tie the knot on Friday on a street in Manhattan’s Washington Heights area, after they moved up their wedding date from October.

The quickie union came about after both women worried the virus, also known as COVID-19, would likely close their wedding venue and create travel restrictions that would impact their plans, reports NBC.

And when New York’s official marriage license office was closed on Friday, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, Jennings and Wheeler turned to a friend, Matt Wilson, who is a licensed marriage officiant.

Jennings and Wheeler managed to get their marriage licence issued at the Marriage Bureau on Thursday, intending to tie the knot on Friday.

But on the day, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the bureau would close indefinitely, leaving the couple frantically searching for someone who could officiate.

That’s when Wilson – who was certified by the city clerk to officiate weddings – stepped in.

Wilson performed the wedding while hanging from a window four stories above the couple, to get around recommended social distancing rules.

He first quoted an excerpt from ‘Love in the Time of Cholera’, the novel by Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez, to set the mood for their coronavirus version of a wedding ceremony.

‘It was perfect, classic New York,’ Jennings said.

‘Everything I love about this city was encompassed in that moment.’

The couple said their ‘I dos’ and then cozied up for a kiss that was witnessed by onlookers who snapped photos.

The couple told NBC that they were self-quarantining for their honeymoon, and would watch Netflix together in their living room.

The wedding was a moment of light relief from the coronavirus, which has forced New York and other states in the US into lockdown.

In New York state, there are more than 16,000 cases. The virus has been blamed for the deaths of at least 150 people in the city.