Tyson Fury accepts WWE challenge from Drew McIntyre

Tyson Fury has accepted a challenge from WWE star Drew McIntyre and says he’ll fight his rival ‘anytime, any place and anywhere.’

Fury made his shock WWE debut in Saudi Arabia in October and came out on top of his bout with Braun Strowman and could now be set for a second fight.

McIntyre revealed his desire to fight Fury after beating rival Brock Lesnar to become the first British WWE champion at Wrestlemania 36 on Saturday.

Fury wrote on Instagram: ‘dmcintyrewwe has call me out after his wwe Wrestlemania 36 victory, first I say congratulations and what a fantastic job. Secondly I accept his challenge, anytime any place, anywhere.’

The Gypsy King is a fighter in demand having also agreed to a third fight with Deontay Wilder after defeating the Bronze Bomber in Las Vegas in February.

That victory saw him relieve Wilder of his WBC heavyweight belt after the pair had fought to a controversial draw in their first bout in December 2018.

Fury and Wilder were scheduled to fight for a third time in July, but that bout has been rescheduled for October following the global coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, Fury has been keeping fit by doing home workouts in his living room along with his wife, Paris, and five children, which he’s documented on his Instagram account.

The 31-year-old says the lockdown has given him a new perspective on life and the opportunity to spend more time with his family.

Fury told talkSPORT: ‘You can take positives out of every negative, and the positive I can take out of this one is that I get to spend a lot more time with my family.

‘People are really realising now what’s important in life. Sometimes we get lost in the ride of life, thinking about our ambitions and everything – and we forget about the really important things – families, friends, loved-ones, health.

‘It has awoken me because I was one of those people who fell victim to that, always chasing stuff and always wanting to do big things, I was never happy sitting at home and I wanted to go out and be active.’