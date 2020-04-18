Tyson Fury and wife Paris enjoy lockdown workout with boxing ace Ty Mitchell

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the WBC heavyweight champion has been helping motivate the nation by bringing his inimitable sense of humour to home workouts, while broadcasting them on Instagram

Tyson Fury had fans in fits of laughter as he recruited wife Paris and fellow boxing star Ty Mitchell for a morning living room workout broadcast live on Instagram.

Tyson and his wife went through various exercises such as squats, and burpees designed to keep the WBC champ in shape as he looks ahead to his next fight.

Up-and-coming super middle weight puncher Mitchell then joined the workout via a live videocall from his bedroom, while his daughter watched Frozen on TV in the background.

Fury has been holed up in isolation with his wife and their five children since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures to combat the spread of coronavirus almost four weeks ago.

The WBC champ said recently that he is keeping positive during the COVID-19 lockdown, and said he’s embracing the chance to spend more time with his children.

The previous day’s workout saw Fury teach his family how he floored Deontay Wilder in their rematch back in February.

After their first fight had ended in a controversial split draw, the ‘Gypsy King’ left nothing to chance in part two, dominating Wilder and knocking him down twice before the American’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

“We’re going to do my speciality… what I did to Deontay Wilder,” said Fury as music played in the background.

“We’re gonna go one, two, left hook to the head. Strafe, then left hook to the body.

“That’s what dropped him in a heap on the floor! Bam! Get up dosser!”

Asked recently whether he’d be open to stepping into the ring against Wilder again, Tyson said he wouldn’t rule it out.

He said: ‘I’ll be obliged to give him a bit of fall though, one of those things you take great pride in doing.

‘Not many people in boxing say something, do exactly what they’re gonna do, so I’m quite proud of the performance, I’m looking forward to getting coronavirus out the way and getting back to my job.’

Tyson added that sport remains a ‘big part of peoples’ lives,’ following speculation about whether the Premier League season could resume behind closed doors.