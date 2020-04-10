Tyson Fury challenged by Jarrell Miller as American heavyweight joins same promoter

Jarrell Miller has joined American promotional company Top Rank, who also work with Tyson Fury – and ‘Big Baby’ believes a clash with the Brit will happen in the future

Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller believes he is destined for a showdown with Tyson Fury at some point in the future after joining the WBC heavyweight champion’s promotional company.

The American, who has not competed since a win over Bogdan Dinu in November 2018, blew his chance of toppling Anthony Joshua after failing multiple drug tests in the lead-up to his clash with the unified heavyweight chief on 1 June 2019.

Andy Ruiz Jr took his place at Madison Square Garden and went on to spring a major upset, stopping Joshua on his Stateside debut to become the new champion and set up a lucrative rematch in Saudi Arabia six months later.

Miller has served his six-month suspension from the sport and is ready to fight again, linking up with American promotional company Top Rank – headed by Bob Arum.

Along with British promoter Frank Warren, Arum has masterminded Fury’s recent success in America, which has seen him pick up wins over Tom Schwarz, Otto Wallin and, of course, Deontay Wilder.

Fury destroyed Wilder in their rematch on February 22 and Miller was due to fight on the undercard that night, but he is now hoping to feature on the bill when they lock horns for a third time later this year.

And the 31-year-old also expects to go head-to-head with Fury himself in the future.

When asked if a fight with the Gypsy King is inevitable, Miller told Sky Sports : “I think it is.

“I think that they were talking about it after Fury fighting Wilder again.

“I was supposed to be the co-main event for that fight. I was supposed to be the co-main event for the last fight.

“I think that will be definitely in the future.”

Wilder was battered from pillar to post by Fury in Las Vegas, dropping to the canvas twice before slumping to his first professional defeat.

Miller insists he would have inflicted similar punishment on his fellow American, saying: “When you’re a taller guy like Tyson, it’s easier for him to stay against the range, but Tyson went for him, laid on him, put the weight on him, kept the punches in his face and waited until he got tired, and threw bombs at him.

“For me as a smaller guy, or the shorter guy, I would be on his chest all night, the exact same way, even worse. I let my combinations go a lot better than these guys.”