Tyson Fury could retire Deontay Wilder if he beats American in world title rematch

Tyson Fury could force Deontay Wilder to retire if he wins a rematch after the American dropped a big hint in his latest interview.

The Gypsy King won the WBC heavyweight belt from his rival in February at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

But speculation did not take long to emerge about a potential third fight against the Bronze Bomber.

And Wilder’s latest comments suggest the rematch could be an ultimatum for him.

“This is the last final straw as I see it,” he said in an interview with PBC Podcast.

“I’m taking everything in that happened, everything that happened towards me.

“I’m cutting my grass, I’m getting rid of a lot of snakes in the grass.

“This time has allowed me to look back, dig in the weed and see what was really going on.

“You can have a lot of great people around you, but certain jealousy of people you can’t control.

“Everybody wants certain things, everybody wants what you have but they don’t want to work as hard as you, to sacrifice as much as you.

“People get envious of the things they can’t have, I had to weed out, change up certain things.”

Fury sent a warning to the Bronze Bomber last month.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Fury said: “I’ll be obliged to give him a bit more.

“You never get bored of beating Deontay Wilder, obviously. It’s one of those things you take great pride out of doing.

“I really did what I said I was going to do. Not many people, in boxing especially, say something then do exactly what they said they were going to do.

“I was proud of that performance. I’m looking forward to getting this coronavirus out of the way, getting the world back on track and getting back to my job.”

It comes as Wilder had secret surgery after he lost to Fury by two knockdowns.