Tyson Fury mocks Deontay Wilder after finding footage of Bronze Bomber callout from 2013

Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder last month to win the WBC world title.

Tyson Fury has mocked Deontay Wilder by finding footage from 2013 where the Bronze Bomber says he wants to fight Fury. Wilder made the comments after his first-round knockout of Audley Harrison in Sheffield.

Wilder’s win over Harrison boosted his record to 28-0, with all of his wins coming by KO inside three rounds. Fury, by that point, was just 21-0, but four fights away from his 2015 world title victory over Wladimir Klitschko. Fury and Wilder then fought in 2018 and it ended in a controversial draw, as most thought the Brit won. JUST IN: Deontay Wilder can EASILY beat Tyson Fury in trilogy rematch

But then in February, with Wilder’s WBC title and the vacant Ring Magazine title on the line, Fury came out on top. Wilder came out with a slew of excuses following the fight, including one about his 45lb-ring walk outfit being too heavy for him. And now Fury has found more ammunition to poke fun at Wilder with, after unearthing the post-Harrison fight footage on YouTube. DON’T MISS: Anthony Joshua lifts lid on Tyson Fury sparring session Mike Tyson tells Deontay Wilder to ‘grow up’ in spectacular rant Anthony Joshua stance on Tyson Fury fight revealed by Eddie Hearn

“I’ll put it like this, fee-fi-fo-fum, I’m the man with the right hand bomb,” Wilder said ringside to BoxNation. “Tyson Fury, oh where, oh where, oh where can he be? For he’s the next man that I want to see. “Sheffield, England, do you agree?” Fury wrote on Instagram: “@BronzeBomber always watch out what you wish for, this was a long time before we met.

“Ask and you shall receive, @BronzeBomber.” The pair were meant to clash again this year, with July 18 the original pencilled-in date. But the coronavirus pandemic has pushed those plans back to October 3, according to Fury’s promoter Bob Arum. The fight will likely occur in Las Vegas, and the winner could face Anthony Joshua, the WBA, WBO and IBF champion.