Tyson Fury promoter Frank Warren admits Deontay Wilder trilogy may NOT happen in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury has fought Deontay Wilder twice, once in Las Vegas and once in Los Angeles.

Tyson Fury’s trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder could take place away from Las Vegas, according to the Gypsy King’s promoter Frank Warren. The coronavirus pandemic has temporarily halted plans for the fight to take place in the summer.

Fury destroyed Wilder in seven rounds six weeks ago to win the WBC world title. He also picked up the Ring Magazine belt in the process, with Wilder’s corner electing to throw the towel in to stop any more damaging blows. The rematch was reportedly set for July 18 in Vegas, but then it was put back to early October. JUST IN: Anthony Joshua admits he could have been ‘carried out on stretcher’

But Warren isn't so sure Vegas will be hosting it when boxing is back up and running. "I think it is going to be a tough challenge to get Vegas up and running really quickly," Warren told the Evening Standard. "If we can get it on in October, I'd be really delighted.

“Let’s hope that is the case but we have got to hope they have got the whole city rolling again. “I think we have got to be creative between us, all the people involved in the promotion business, we will all work our way around it to see what we can do to make it happen. “But that if that is the case, where one country is locked down, that may be the situation.” Fury’s U.S. promoter Bob Arum, meanwhile, has been talking about the possibility that his fighter faces Anthony Joshua next instead.

Joshua was scheduled to fight Kubrat Pulev on June 20 in London but that fight was also postponed. “I suppose anything is possible,” Arum said. “But Pulev has rights. He has entered into a contract. Wilder has a contract to fight Fury yet again. “No promoter like me, Eddie Hearn or Frank Warren is going to violate a contract.