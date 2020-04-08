Tyson Fury responds to WrestleMania champion Drew McIntyre’s WWE challenge

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury is eager to take on Drew McIntyre after the 34-year-old secured glory at WrestleMania to secure the biggest prize in the sport, which took place behind closed doors

Tyson Fury says he’s ready to lock horns with new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

British superstar McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar earlier this week to record wrestling’s biggest prize.

The WrestleMania extravaganza took place behind closed doors amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

McIntyre started competing in WWE 13 years ago but had his contract terminated in 2014.

The 34-year-old battled his way through the independent UK wrestling scenes before being snapped up again by the WWE in 2018.

Speaking this morning, McIntyre jokingly called out football pundit Chris Sutton.

However, the Brit ace said he’s also ready to face Fury who took the WWE by storm last year.

“When it gets backs to normal, the next thing I want to do is fight Chris Sutton,” Drew told talkSPORT presenter Ally McCoist.

“You set it up. Finally, when everything gets back to normal and I can get back to the UK and parade about with the belt, the last thing I want to do is have the match with Sutton. You’d be in my corner.

“I know Tyson Fury is on the show today, as well.

“I need to bring up Fury because he was talking trash about me, so I know he’s coming on the show.

“Tell him ‘I saw what you said about me.’

“He didn’t care who won the match [between Lesnar and I], he thought I was going to win and thinks he can smash me.

“Just let him know ‘Fury I’ve won the championship, now I’m paying attention to you’. After I beat Sutton, I’m coming for Fury.”

Fury, who will face Deontay Wilder again later this year in a boxing ring, was ready for the challenge.

He posted on Twitter: “@dmcintyrewwe has call [sic] me out after his @wwe Wrestlemania 36 victory, first I say congratulations and what a fantastic job. Secondly I accept his challenge, anytime any place, anywhere. [thumbs up emoji] [hands together emoji]”