Tyson Fury to execute same knockout tactic used vs Deontay Wilder against Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are eager to fight each other later this year in an undisputed world title fight.

Tyson Fury will use the same knockout tactics he employed against Deontay Wilder in a huge undisputed heavyweight world title fight with Anthony Joshua, according to his trainer SugarHill Steward. Fury knocked Wilder out in the seventh round of their fight in February.

Fury picked up the WBC world title with his win, which means that all the heavyweight belts belong to Britain. WBA, WBO and IBF champion Anthony Joshua won his titles back from Andy Ruiz Jr in December, six months after having them taken away in a knockout loss to the Mexican. Fury dominated Wilder to capture his world title earlier this year, forcing the American’s corner to throw the towel in. JUST IN: Deontay Wilder can EASILY beat Tyson Fury in trilogy rematch

Not many expected Fury to use such an attacking approach, despite his insistence in the pre-fight build-up that he was going to do so. Fury even hired Kronk Gym’s Steward, whose legendary uncle Emanuel took the Gypsy King into his own home during a brief training camp back in 2010. Kronk Gym fighters are renowned for their attacking prowess in the ring, with every fighter told to go for knockouts. DON’T MISS: Anthony Joshua lifts lid on Tyson Fury sparring session Mike Tyson tells Deontay Wilder to ‘grow up’ in spectacular rant Anthony Joshua stance on Tyson Fury fight revealed by Eddie Hearn

And Steward doesn’t see why Fury should change his approach against Joshua. “Why do anything different? This is what I believe in wholeheartedly, the Kronk style,” Steward told Sky Sports. “So many guys have won with that style. It is a proven method over decades and thousands of successful fights. “It isn’t just something that has been made up.

“Nobody has to believe us. It isn’t about talking, it’s about actions. “Tyson is intelligent. Now learning something different, he knows what to do. [Joshua] is a big, strong, intelligent, talented fighter. “Very co-ordinated and strong with great will and determination. He can punch with both hands. “Joshua is one of the other big superstars of boxing but, the only way to truly tell, is for those two guys to fight.