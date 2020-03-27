Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 postponed until October due to coronavirus pandemic

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 was supposed to take place on July 18 in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury’s trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder has been postponed until October because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fury vs Wilder 3 was boringly slated for July 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury defeated Wilder via seventh-round TKO last month in the sequel to their 2018 fight to capture the WBC world heavyweight title. The Gypsy King battered Wilder throughout the duration of the fight before the Bronze Bomber's corner threw the towel in. Wilder, however, came out with a handful of excuses after the bout, including the fact his 45lb ring-walk costume weakened his legs on the way to the ring.

He also immediately enforced his contractual right to a rematch and promoter Bob Arum said that July 18 would see the third fight occur. But because of the coronavirus, which has already cancelled or postponed all of Arum's boxing shows in March and April, the fight now won't take place until at least October. "Clearly not [going to happen in July]. We don't even know if the MGM will even be open by then," Arum told ESPN.

“You could not guarantee the fighters that the event would take place on that date. We couldn’t convince them or ourselves. “Where were they going to train for it? It just made no sense. You just have to take a step back. “How are you going to sell tickets? It’s absolutely ridiculous to say the fight is on when the Brits can’t even get there. “So everybody has to take a step back. Boxing is not isolated. It’s part of what’s happening in the world.

“So possibly the fight will be in early October. “Al Haymon and his people are in touch with us all the time on this. “We see things the same way. We’ll be very, very cautious moving ahead and pray this will be over at a particular time and we will be able to make smart plans. “Nobody has ever experienced anything like this before.”