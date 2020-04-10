Tyson Fury’s dad John accepts challenge from bodybuilder who called him out

Tyson Fury’s father John has responded to a bodybuilder who challenged him to a boxing match, accepting the bout

John Fury, the father of WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, has accepted a boxing match against a former bodybuilder.

Ex-British bodybuilding champion Mickey Theo called out John after he claimed he was the “toughest 54-year-old in the world” when speaking about UFC president Dana White.

“I believe I am fitter than you, John.” Theo said. “I believe I could beat you in a proper boxing match.”

In response, Fury told iFL TV : “Just replying to a video I’ve just seen there. A bodybuilder wants to fight me.

“That ain’t no problem mate, don’t know you, don’t wanna know you but let me tell you something mate, you’re messing with John Fury here mate and I am the best 50-odd-year-old man in the world.

“And I will stand on what I say mate. I’ll either fight you in the ring, which you can forget about that one pal, I’ve fought world class men in my time.

“Let me tell you this my old mate, I will fight you gypsy style, don’t you worry about that. I have never, ever denied a challenge in my life my friend. You’ve mentioned my name, you’ve gotta fight now.

“I’m all over London with the boxing. Make yourself known mate and you can have it there and then, on the spur of the moment pal. I will fight you, get hold of my agent Spencer Brown in Blackpool who’ll sort it all out.

“I’ll fight you anywhere you want in the UK my friend, anywhere at all. And you’ll wish you never mentioned my name. Spencer Brown will be contacting your people, everybody knows me.

“I fear no man, let alone you. And pal, I’ve seen your sparring, you’re no good to me my mate. But listen I’ll fight you gypsy style because fighting’s too hard mate to do for free.

“Let’s fight for a few quid. I know the NHS thing, God bless them they’re doing a good job trying to help everyone who’s dying.

“But you’re trying to make a name for yourself from somebody’s famous father. It’ll be the last thing you ever do mate because you know them false teeth? I’ll knock them straight through the back of your head my friend.

“So don’t you worry about that, you’ve gotta fight. Good day to you and God bless you as well.”