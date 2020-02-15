U.S. judge expected to rule in favor of T-Mobile and Sprint merger

A US district judge is expected to rule in favor of allowing Sprint and T-Mobile to finally merge, despite a state antitrust challenge, two sources familiar with the matter say.

The two companies had agreed to merge nearly two years ago in a $26billion deal that has already been approved by federal regulators.

US District Court Judge Victor Marrero is expected to make his decision public on Tuesday, one source said.

Once merged, Sprint and T-Mobile vowed to build the next generation of wireless service called 5G, but initial reports said it could mean a surge in prices for customers.

Increased prices was the argument that the coalition of state attorneys general, led by New York and California, brought to the court, claiming that the merger of the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers in the country would affect millions of customers.

They argued the price surge would hit customers who use prepaid plans, which is popular among people with poorer credit, the hardest.

The coalition of state attorneys general could appeal the judge’s decision if he votes in favor.

Shares of Sprint surged 69% in after hours trade and T-Mobile stock rose 8% on Monday.

In court, T-Mobile and Sprint officials said they needed to merge in order to compete with the other big competitors in the industry.

But the decision faced a lot of backlash as Sprint and T-Mobile are two of the four wireless companies that dominate the US market along with Verizon and AT&T.

Executives from the companies, including outspoken T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere, testified during the trial that Sprint’s business was deteriorating and would not survive if it did not merge with T-Mobile.

The two companies are expected to start talks on renegotiating the terms of their multi-billion-dollar merger in the next few days, two sources said.

The new T-Mobile will have more than 90 million US customers under the deal.

T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom is keen to cut the price of the deal, arguing that Sprint’s fortunes have deteriorated since they inked their agreement, the sources added.

However, Sprint, in which Japan’s Softbank Group has a major stake, is expected to argue that T-Mobile needs Sprint in order to grow its cashflow and to boost its capacity using its spectrum, according to the sources.

There is no certainty that there will be a renegotiated deal, the sources cautioned.

One merger opponent, Gigi Sohn, a former telecoms regulator now at Georgetown Law, tweeted her displeasure with reports of the decision.

‘If #antitrust law doesn’t even block a 4-3 merger like this, we need to start from scratch,’ she tweeted, referring to the market shrinking to three from four competitors. ‘I’ll have more to say tomorrow after I read the judge’s decision (through my tears).’

While a group of states decided to fight the deal in court, the federal government approved it with conditions, a decision which remain in effect.

The U.S. Justice Department approved the deal in July after the carriers agreed to sell some assets to satellite provider Dish Network Corp, which would create its own cellular network to ensure that there would still be four competitors in the market.

The Federal Communications Commission signed off on the deal in October. Dish shares rose 2% after hours.

The states maintained that Dish was ill-equipped to become a competitive fourth wireless carrier.