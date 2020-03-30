U.S. to provide 6M USD to Libya to fight against COVID-19

The U.S. embassy to Libya said on March 28 that the United States will provide Libya with 6 million U.S. dollars to fight against COVID-19.

“The U.S. will provide 6 million dollars in addition to humanitarian assistance to Libya in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the embassy said in a statement.

“The fund will help health officials to prevent the spread of the disease and respond to those in need,” it added.

Libya’s National Center for Disease Control of the UN-backed government on Saturday announced two new COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Libya announced the first COVID-19 case in the country, a 73-year-old man who returned from Saudi Arabia.

The UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez Serraj recently declared a state of emergency and mobilization against the virus.

The government also took measures such as closing airports, border crossings, education institutions and mosques, banning large gatherings, and imposing a curfew.