UEFA chief names new cut-off date to finish Champions League and Europa League

Aleksander Ceferin has claimed the Champions League and Europa League may not be completed and named August 3 as the cut-off point for the season to be finalised

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted the season cannot continue until September or October with plans still being made over the Champions League and Europa League.

Both competitions have been suspended indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic with clubs still determined to get the season finished.

Ceferin insists they remains their priority – but he admitted there is a chance it might never be finished.

And he admits there is a point by which action must be concluded as he insisted the season cannot be allowed to rumble on into September or October as he urged flexibility over the “extraordinary situation” they face.

“The fact is that we really don’t know much. We are waiting for the development of this terrible situation in the world, and mainly in Europe,” Ceferin said when asked how he’d like to finish the season in an interview with ZDF.

“Football isn’t the same without fans. But it is definitely better to play with fans than without fans. The thing is, football is absolutely not the same without spectators.

“But it is still better to play the game behind closed doors and have it on TV, which is what the people need and want because it brings positive energy to their homes than not playing at all.

“That’s what the people want, that brings positive energy, and it will be July, or August. We can’t play it out in September or October.”

UEFA later issued a statement denying Ceferin had named August 3 as an end date in quotes previously reported.

Their statement read: “It has been reported that UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin told ZDF in Germany that the UEFA Champions League must finish by 3 August. This is not true. The President was very clear not to set exact dates for the end of the season.

“UEFA is currently analysing all options to complete domestic and European seasons with the European Club Association and the European Leagues in the working group set up on 17 March. The primary priority of all the members of the working group is to preserve public health.

“Following on from that, it is to find calendar solutions to complete all competitions. Options are currently being studied to play matches in July and in August if needed, depending on restart dates and the permission of national authorities.”