UEFA confirm Champions League and Europa League finals postponed due to coronavirus

UEFA have confirmed the Champions League and Europa League finals, due to take place in May 2020, have officially been postponed.

Club chiefs are determined to finish the current season but have seen all action put on hold due to the ongoing global pandemic.

A UEFA statement confirmed: “As a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA has today formally taken the decision to postpone the following matches, originally scheduled for May 2020:

“No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates.

“The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin, will analyse the options available. The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course.”

UEFA chiefs held crunch talks over how to deal with the pandemic last week.

In the meeting chaired by Ceferin, they confirmed Euro 2020 had been pushed back until 2021 and clubs had committed to finish the current season.

There has been talk of the Champions League and Europa League being finalised in a final four style tournament involving one-legged semi-finals being played in the same city as the finals just four days before.

The Champions League final was due to be hosted in Istanbul on May 30 with the Europa League final originally scheduled for Gdansk on May 27.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “We are at the helm of a sport that vast numbers of people live and breathe that has been laid low by this invisible and fast-moving opponent.

“It is at times like these, that the football community needs to show responsibility, unity, solidarity and altruism.

“The health of fans, staff and players has to be our number one priority and in that spirit, Uefa tabled a range of options so that competitions can finish this season safely – and I am proud of the response of my colleagues across European football.

“There was a real spirit of cooperation, with everyone recognising that they had to sacrifice something in order to achieve the best result.

“It was important that, as the governing body of European football, Uefa led the process and made the biggest sacrifice.

“Moving Euro 2020 comes at a huge cost for Uefa but we will do our best to ensure that the vital funding for grassroots, women’s football and the development of the game in our 55 countries is not affected. Purpose over profit has been our guiding principle in taking this decision for the good of European football as a whole.”