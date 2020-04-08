UEFA president sends Liverpool Premier League title message

Liverpool are 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League, but the coronavirus outbreak saw the pause button hit on their title ambitions

Liverpool have been told they will lift the Premier League trophy this season “one way or another”.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin believes it is only fair the Reds get to end their 30-year wait for an English league title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and need just two more wins to secure the trophy.

But the season has been halted by the coronavirus outbreak and last week the Premier League admitted it will only resume when it is safe to do so.

That has led to some calling for the campaign to be ended and declared ‘null and void’.

But Ceferin told Slovenian daily sports paper EkipaSN: “I can’t see a way Liverpool could be left without a title.

“If the Premier League resumes play, Liverpool will almost certainly win the title. ‘Theoretically it’s not all over, but practically Liverpool are on the verge of it.

“If by any chance the play will not resume, we still have to find a way to declare final results, to declare champions.

“And again I cannot see, I cannot imagine a scenario, in which the champions would not be Liverpool.

“I understand the fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even in the league offices, but I believe they will get the title one way or another.”

However, Ceferin insists UEFA will not advise any league how to end their season if football cannot resume.

And that the plans being put in place are to finish domestic and European campaigns.

He added: “I was speaking hypothetically. We will be ready for such scenarios, but we are not working on the details of them right now.

“Currently we are completely focused on bringing the competitions to the end on the fields of play.”