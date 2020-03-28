UFC champion Jon Jones arrested for four offences – including negligent use of gun

The undisputed UFC Light Heavyweight Champion denied firing a gun but officers say he appeared intoxicated and Jones subsequently failed a field sobriety test

UFC superstar Jon Jones has been arrested for negligent use of a gun as well as driving while intoxicated in New Mexico on Thursday morning, according to reports.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in Albuquerque in the early hours of the morning and when they arrived at the scene, they found Jones sitting in the driver’s seat of his SUV with the engine running.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists, Jones has been UFC Light Heavyweight Champion since December 2018, and previously held the title from March 2011 to April 2015.

As of August last year, the 32-year-old holds the prestigious rank of No.1 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.

When questioned by law enforcement, Jones claimed he didn’t know anything about the gunshots fired.

But officers noticed that Jones seemed intoxicated and he admitted that he had been driving earlier that night and intended to drive again.

The MMA star submitted to field sobriety tests such as walking with one foot directly in front of the other, failed all of them and was duly arrested at the scene.

Ironically, ‘Bones’, had tweeted about ‘staying home and lying on the couch to save the human race from coronavirus’ just five days prior to his brush with the law.

“First time in history we can save the human race by laying in front of the TV and doing nothing,” read the message. “Let’s not screw this up.”

Jones took a breathalyser test once he arrived at the police station and results returned at or above twice the legal limit.

After he was arrested, a black handgun was found underneath the driver’s seat along with a bottle of Mezcal behind the passenger’s seat.

“As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes,” Gilbert Gallegos, communications director for the Albuquerque Police said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting.

“Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority.”