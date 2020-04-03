UFC champion Jon Jones arrested for gun charges and drink driving

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been in trouble with the law in the past.

UFC champion Jon Jones has been arrested again on a number of charges including negligent use of a firearm in New Mexico. According to arrest records obtained by MMA Fighting, the 32-year-old was picked up at 1am local time by Albuquerque Police.

He was arrested for aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and driving with no proof of insurance. The UFC light heavyweight champion has already been released from custody. Police were alerted to an incident in the area after a criminal complaint was filed with officers responding to gunshots. Jones was found in the drivers’ seat of his vehicle where he is reported to have claimed no knowledge of any gunshots.

Officers did notice that Jones appeared to be intoxicated though and conducted several sobriety tests, which he failed on all of them. He was then asked to take a breathalyser test twice, which reportedly stated he was twice the legal limit. After the police arrested Jones, they’re also said to have found a black handgun underneath the driver’s seat as well as alcohol in the car. “As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes,” Gilbert Gallegos, communications director for the Albuquerque Police said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting.

“Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority.” It’s not the first time though Jones has had trouble with the law in the past several years. He pled guilty to DUI charges back in 2012 after crashing Bentley Continental GT, which also resulted in him having his licence suspended for six months.