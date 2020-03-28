UFC fans fear for Dana White amid coronavirus after coughing in Mike Tyson interview

UFC chief Dana White did a Skype interview with boxing legend Mike Tyson – but was left coughing and struggling for words, leading fans to believe he has coronavirus

UFC chief Dana White showed symptoms of coronavirus, fans think, after appearing for an interview with Mike Tyson.

The American is in COVID-19 quarantine as the USA became the country with the most cases this week.

But he took the time out to make an appearance on Tyson’s Youtube channel via Skype.

And footage has emerged which has left fans worried the UFC chief has contracted coronavirus.

In the clip, Iron Mike asks how the 50-year-old and his family, based in Las Vegas, are holding up.

At the same time, White lets out a large cough.

“I’m choking over here right now,” he jokes in answer to Tyson’s question.

“We’re good over here.”

The boxing legend hears the cough, though, saying he is worried about the mixed martial arts boss.

White adds: “I’m over here talking s*** about coronavirus while I’, coughing my lungs out.”

And he is left in stitches as Tyson mocks the UFC chief with his own cough.

This footage was shared on the boxing legend’s official YouTube channel on Friday, where it has been viewed more than 165,000 times.

But fans of White think he is about to face the disease full-on.

“White’s coughing makes me think he’s got coronavirus,” one said.

Another commented: “Dana ain’t looking good – that’s a dry cough.”

While a third noted the irony of the UFC boss’ comments.

“Dana trying to downplay this virus – all while holding in a cough,” they said.

And a fourth added: “Dana coughing and red?

“He has the disease.”

A fifth made a hilarious comparison, with: “Coronavirus status: Mike Tyson flourishing, Dana White coughing.”

With a sixth writing: “Dana coughing constantly – he’s fighting the virus.”

Tyson previously slammed panic buyers in the interview for targeting toilet rolls before making his own admission about his quarantine habits.